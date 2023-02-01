Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have named their newborn baby Bambi.

Oh deer.

Is it the worst celebrity baby name of all time? Well, while many have ripped it to shreds, there are plenty of other contenders for the dubious title…

Molly-Mae baby name revealed

Yesterday saw Molly-Mae announce the name of her week-old baby.

In a post for her seven million followers to see, Molly-Mae revealed that her daughter has been named Bambi.

It didn’t take long for trolls to begin mocking Molly’s daughter’s unique name.

Initially, Molly kept the comment section on her Instagram post open. However, she removed the comment section at some point.

That didn’t stop trolls from taking to Twitter to mock her for her baby’s name.

“Why did Molly-Mae use her 24 hours in a day to call her child Bambi?” one cruel troll tweeted.

“I love Molly-Mae but… calling your daughter BAMBI??!” another wrote.

But is it the worst celebrity baby name ever? Here are some of the contenders.

Kim Kardashian has form with bizarre baby names (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Is Molly-Mae baby name the worst?

If you thought Bambi was bizarre, wait until you hear some of the name’s given to the next generation of Kardashian/Jenners.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their children North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Meanwhile, Kim’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, named her youngest son Wolf last year.

However, she seemingly had a change of heart later on and renamed him Aire.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk – the CEO of Twitter and Tesla – sparked controversy back in 2020 after naming his son X AE A-XII.

Bambi doesn’t seem so bizarre now, does it?

Michael Jackson also gave his children some bizarre names – with his trio of children being Paris, Prince, and Prince Michael Jackon II.

Elon Musk sparked controversy with his son’s name (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Other bizarre celebrity names

Closer to home, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin opted to name his daughter Apple.

Katie Price gave her kids some pretty unique names, with Junior, Princess, and Bunny being notable examples.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has christened his children with some rather bizarre names too.

While Poppy Honey is relatively ‘normal’, Petal Blossom, Daisy Boo, River Rocket, and Buddy Bear are not.

Danny Dyer was surely out to confuse people too when he decided to name his daughter Dani.

The Beckhams have form in giving their children odd names too – with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven all being great examples.

So as bizarre celebrity names go, Bambi Fury certainly isn’t the strangest…

