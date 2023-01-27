Molly-Mae Hague appears to have welcomed her first baby with partner Tommy Fury.

The pair, who met on Love Island in 2019, weren’t the ones to share the news, though.

Boxer Jake Paul, who is due to fight Tommy in the ring, took to Twitter earlier today (January 29) to claim that the couple’s baby had been born.

And, whether it’s true or not, fans of the couple are furious with Paul over the taunt.

Have Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first baby? (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae Hague baby news

Jake took to Twitter in a clear attempt to rile Tommy up.

He posted: “Tommy has no excuses now… Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.

“Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.

“Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise,” he said.

ED! has contacted Molly-Mae and Tommy’s reps for confirmation of the baby’s arrival.

The match is scheduled for February 26.

Furious fans react

However, fans are furious at Jake Paul’s stunt.

One said: “Not Jake Paul announcing Molly-Mae having her baby before Molly-Mae. What a [bleep].”

Another said: “How did he announce Molly-Mae’s birth before her.”

“I think it’s disrespectful for Jake to release the baby news. Both Tommy and Molly had kept quite. It might be some reason. It should be them who should release the news to world,” said another.

“So disrespectful,” said another.

“I’m sure Tommy Fury will hit Jake Paul extra hard now after announcing that Molly-Mae has had her baby, before them!” said another.

Molly-Mae’s baby name ‘revealed’

Ahead of giving birth, fans were convinced they’d worked out Molly-Mae’s baby name.

It came after images of a baby’s nursery were posted online, with the home looking suspiciously like Moly-Mae and Tommy’s.

“Did they just leak Molly-Mae’s baby name?” asked one.

Molly-Mae kept fans up to date with her pregnancy (Credit: YouTube)

It’s a girl!

Molly-Mae and Tommy previously revealed that they were expecting a little girl.

In a heartwarming video, the pair were seen hugging as they popped a balloon filled with pink confetti.

Molly-Mae keep fans up to date with how her pregnancy was developing on her social media, much to the delight on her fans.

She celebrated Christmas with “her people” – Tommy and the baby bump – and shared gorgeous bump pictures by the tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s love story

The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island, when she entered as a bombshell.

They made things official before the show ended and the nation took the couple to its heart, but they didn’t end up winning the series.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea scooped the £50k prize, but soon ended up going their separate ways.

Molly-Mae and Tommy, however, have gone on to become one of the show’s most successful couples of all time.

Read more: Laura Whitmore reveals real reason she left Love Island

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.