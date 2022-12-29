The latest Love Island news has seen Laura Whitmore reveal the real reason she left.

The 37-year-old presenter took over the hosting slot in 2020 after the death of former presenter and friend Caroline Flack.

But Laura has recently admitted she struggled with remaining impartial with the Islanders.

Laura Whitmore took over hosting duties on Love Island in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news: Laura Whitmore on why she left

Appearing to throw shade at ITV, she told Psychologies magazine: “There was only so much I can do as a host – I couldn’t support them or not support them. I couldn’t say anything.

“So you kind of have to go quiet, and that was hard for me because I like to be able to have those conversations.”

Laura added: “If I could [have done] things the way I wanted to, I’d probably still be doing it.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Who’s the new Love Island host?

Radio 1 DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama will replace Laura when Love Island hits screens again next year.

Laura announced she was leaving the show in August, taking to Instagram to reveal the news.

She wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed – some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands.

“I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into three series.

“I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Caroline Flack died in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Laura speaks out over mental health

Laura has previously revealed she believed Islanders need more care when it comes to mental health.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in September, Laura said: “I hate having anything I’m not allowed to say. I couldn’t ask Love Islanders if they were okay. It is hard.

“Your face is the front of the show but I am one tiny person and have no producing role so I couldn’t say if I didn’t think something was oay.

“If your child is watching, maybe you should watch it with them and have a conversation. A friend watched with her daughter and told her that it is not okay to say certain things.”

What do you think of this article? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.