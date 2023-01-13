Has pregnant Molly-Mae Hague accidentally had her unborn baby girl’s name revealed?

The former Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her partner Tommy Fury, 23.

Molly-Mae has been very open throughout her pregnancy and has often shared snaps of her daughter’s nursery on her home Instagram account.

However, home interiors company Neo Home also shared snaps of a nursery, which showcased a light sign that read “Halo”.

And fans not only speculated that this is the couple’s nursery, they also think this is what they’re going to call their little girl.

Molly-Mae and Tommy are expecting their first child together (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae Hague fans think baby name has been revealed

Neo Home, who designed the nursery, wrote: “Nursery of dreams for our client: Designed by us.

“We provide a design service where we create hyper real incredible 3D renders of the room to show you the design. The whole room is then sourced. Let us do the work and create your dream home.”

Taking to the comment section, many fans felt that the interiors company had given away the name, Halo.

‘Did they leak Molly-Mae’s baby name?’

Speculating that it was Molly-Mae and Tommy’s nursery in the pictures, one person wrote: “You have literally given away the name.”

A second added: “Molly-Mae’s 100% and I actually love the name.”

“Did they just leak Molly Mae’s baby name?,” another asked.

And a fourth person wrote: “They defo did. Go to Molly’s home account it totally matches the rest of her place.”

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy in September 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Some fans had different views

However, some fans argued that the name wasn’t Molly-Mae’s daughter’s.

One person said: “If this was really her nursery and they’ve leaked the name I don’t think it would still be up.”

A second wrote: “Even if it was her design. These are just 3D designs. It’s not the actual room photographed.”

“All these, ‘It’s Molly-Mae, It’s Molly-Mae’, seriously give it a rest. As a mum this is so patronising,” another added.

Molly-Mae announced that she and Tommy were expecting their first child together back in September.

Sharing a throwback video of their speeches on Love Island, the pair quoted Molly-Mae saying: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

