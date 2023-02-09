Kerry Katona raised eyebrows with her comments about Molly-Mae Hague’s baby name and now it seems the star is regretting what she said.

In her New! magazine column earlier this week, Kerry reacted to Molly-Mae calling her daughter Bambi.

She said: “It reminds me of the Disney film where the mother gets shot! The poor kid might get some stick in school.”

However, she’s now performed a U-turn and wants to give Molly-Mae a “massive apology”.

Kerry Katona issues Molly-Mae apology

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today (February 9), Kerry said: “So I just want to say a massive apology to Molly-Mae.

“I saw my column the other day and I think I’m dead funny but I’m actually not always that funny.

It’s not up to me what you call your baby Molly and she’s absolutely beautiful and I wish you good luck.

I think what I say sometimes can be funny but it’s actually not and Molly-Mae shouldn’t even listen to anything I’ve got to say whatsoever.”

She added: “When I read it back it came across really harsh. It’s a little baby for God’s sake Kerry, so I want to hold my hands up and apologise massively.

“It’s not up to me what you call your baby Molly and she’s absolutely beautiful and I wish you good luck.”

Kerry admits: ‘It’s played on my mind’

But Kerry was not done there, as she issued a further apology a little later.

“Yeah it’s really played on my mind this has,” she added.

“I personally haven’t seen any backlash from what I said but when I saw it in my column I thought, bloody hell Kerry, that sounds a bit harsh.

“I was trying to be a comedian and sometimes when you mix the two it doesn’t come across very well.

“Bambi Fury is a great name and since I’ve said it it’s really really really played on my mind.

“I would never bring anyone down, I’d never want to hurt anybody. I’m not that kind of person. Sometimes I’ll say something that I think is funny and it actually isn’t.

“What can I say? I mean my son’s named after bloody Max Clifford, that says it all, what do I know? Ignore me, ignore me.

“Bambi Fury, a star’s name in the making.”

‘I should know better’

She then shared an article about Molly-Mae responding to criticism over her daughter’s name.

“This is the article I saw that made me feel like a right [bleep]. I of all people should know better!” said Kerry.

“I was trying to come across as funny but instead came across as a [bleep]. It’s a beautiful name I actually personally really like it, I was just trying to be funny. My deepest apologies.”

‘Hard day’ for Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae is yet to respond to Kerry’s comments.

However, she did return to YouTube yesterday and, in a tearful upload, she spoke about the baby name backlash.

“The name reveal was a hard day for me. I switched Instagram comments off on that post. I was brought back down to earth very quickly of how nasty this world can be,” Molly-Mae said.

“Because we’d literally known that our first baby girl was going to be called Bambi, we had gotten so used to the idea that that was going to be her name and to us it wasn’t really that unusual any more.

“And I know it’s unusual and unique and not going to be to everyone’s taste, but when we announced it, in my mind it was just beautiful, it’s her, she’s Bambi and that’s a beautiful name.

“And then just two seconds after posting it I was like: ‘Oh my God!'”

