Miranda Hart is a firm favourite with TV fans across the nation – but is the actress married and how tall is she?

Whether she is known for her self-titled sitcom Miranda, or BBC’s Call The Midwife, the actress has appeared on screens for over 15 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-loved comedy star.

Miranda Hart has graced TV screens for 15 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Miranda Hart?

British actress Amanda was born in Torquay, Devon.

She was raised in an upper-class family, descending from barons, marquesses, earls and dukes.

In fact, the comedy star even has links to Princess Diana.

Read more: BritBox February 2021: Five amazing new shows on BritBox now!

Amanda, 48, is actually Diana’s fourth cousin, twice removed.

During her younger years, Miranda attended Downe House, an independent girls’ boarding school.

After studying at the University of the West of England, she later completed a postgraduate course in acting.

Miranda is over 6ft tall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else is Miranda Hart known for?

Following university, Miranda began performing stand-up comedy.

Her first major show was in Edinburgh in 2004, before landing her sitcom Miranda.

The semi-autobiographic first aired back in 2009 – and has been a hit ever since!

Read more: What is Miranda Hart show Call Me Kat about and when is it out in the UK?

As well as Miranda, the star is also known for her popular role of Chummy in Call The Midwife.

She left the show during its fourth series due to work commitments.

Furthermore, the TV favourite has also appeared in Paul Feig’s film Spy and Have I Got News for You.

Miranda starred as Chummy in Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Is Miranda Hart married?

No, Miranda appears to be single and is yet to have children.

She often remains tight-lipped about her personal life.

However, the actress shared a special bond with her beloved dog Peggy.

Back in 2016, she wrote a heart-warming book based on the adorable Shih Tzu/Bichon Frise cross.

Growing up when you are tall you feel like fish out of water

In the book, Miranda revealed how Peggy saved her following a tough break-up.

She shared: “I had a little being who adored me, indeed who I think might just love me – approval from anyone else wasn’t necessary.”

Sadly, Peggy passed away back in January this year.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Miranda detailed the “excruciating sadness” she felt after saying goodbye to her “rock”.

Miranda shared a special bond with her dog Peggy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How tall is Miranda Hart?

The TV star is just over 6ft tall.

Miranda has always been open about her struggles with her height, which she has since learnt to embrace.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “Growing up when you are tall you feel like fish out of water and feel different and you don’t fit in. So now I try and put my shoulders back and be a bit more confident about it. I can reach a high shelf and that’s a plus. And I can see in a crowd.”

What is Miranda appearing in next?

While she may not have an on-screen appearance, Miranda serves as one of the executive producers in US comedy Call Me Kat.

The show is a new American sitcom series starring Mayim Bialik.

Furthermore, it is loosely based and inspired by the British sitcom Miranda.