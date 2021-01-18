Miranda Hart has revealed her beloved dog Peggy has died in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The 48-year-old comedy star took to social media to announce the devastating news, as she shared a series of photographs of little Peggy.

Opening up to her 718k followers, Miranda detailed the “excruciating sadness” she felt after saying goodbye to her “rock”.

What did Miranda Hart say about her dog?

Alongside a series of snaps, Miranda penned: “Last week I said goodbye to my beautiful, darling dog Peggy.

“I share because I shared her with you when I wrote Peggy and Me and many of you took her to your hearts.

Fellow dog owners will know the excruciating sadness of losing your loyal, loving best friend

“I have always been amused by and grateful for the pictures and gifts she was showered with. She used a blanket a fan gave her in Australia until the end.

“She was recognised more than once in public when friends walked her and once when I was walking her and the woman looked at me said ‘Oh my goodness… is that Peggy, I can’t believe it’.”

The star announces she’s taking a break

In addition, Miranda said: “Fellow dog owners will know the excruciating sadness of losing your loyal, loving best friend. The pain mirrors the unique joy, connection, comfort and love they bring.

“And Peggy was my absolute rock and source of all those things. Their uncompromising, unconditional loving presence is such an incredible gift. Enjoy your dogs as much as you can. They are great teachers.

“I’m using this time to take some time away from work/posting to write and rest and see what the new chapter will be. Take very good gentle care of yourselves, please thank you please. Love oo.”

Furthermore, she concluded: “Peggy – you were always by my side and always on my side. I will miss you everyday.”

Meanwhile, Miranda has made no secret of her love for little Peggy.

Back in 2016, the actress wrote a heart-warming book based on the adorable Shih Tzu/Bichon Frise cross.

In the book, Miranda revealed how Peggy saved her following a tough break-up.

She shared: “I had a little being who adored me, indeed who I think might just love me – approval from anyone else wasn’t necessary.”

