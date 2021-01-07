Sheridan Smith turns presenter in Pooch Perfect on BBC One – a show that has been criticised by animal lovers. But how many pets does dog lover Sheridan have?

Her first prime-time role as a presenter has been marred by controversy after the show came under fire from the RPSCA.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC One show, its critics and Sheridan herself.

Sheridan Smith hosts Pooch Perfect but how many dogs does she have? (Credit: BBC)

Pooch Perfect on BBC One

Sheridan Smith hosts this brand-new dog grooming contest alongside her faithful pup Stanley.

The first challenge for the four professional groomers is to give a Shih-Tzu a makeover.

Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle judge all their efforts.

The winner will eventually be crowned the nation’s best professional dog groomer.

There are 16 hopeful contenders.

Is Pooch Perfect cruel to animals?

Pooch Perfect has come under fire from the RSPCA.

The animal charity has warned the show “sends out a worrying message” over fears the dogs are treated as “fashion accessories”.

One dog, featured in the trailer, shows off dyed blue ears.

Although a vet was on set throughout filming, an expert expressed their fears to the Mirror.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “We do not believe animals should be painted or dyed for cosmetic reasons.

“Our pets are intelligent and sentient; treating them in this way sends out a worrying message that they are ours to objectify and treat as fashion accessories or toys.”

Blue hair don’t care? The RSPCA has criticised Pooch Perfect (Credit: BBC)

As a result of the criticism, the BBC has defended the show.

It insists “the care and wellbeing of the dogs was of the upmost importance”.

A spokesperson said: “On set we had an RSPCA-approved animal welfare consultant, a grooming consultant and a vet to ensure that we put every precaution in place to keep the dogs safe and well.

“Every owner was asked if they were happy for their dogs to have some temporary colour put on them.”

How many pets does Sheridan have?

Actress Sheridan is a fierce animal lover.

She has six pet dogs including a Great Dane, who loves to sit on her when she’s watching TV!

In a 2020 interview, Sheridan admitted she’s the “crazy dog lady – and I’ve got a donkey!”

In fact, Sheridan has at least four donkeys living in a field at the end of her garden.

When was Sheridan made an OBE and why?

Sheridan is an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The Queen gave her the award in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to drama.

She is also the recipient of two Olivier Awards, a BAFTA and a National Television Award, among others.

How old is Sheridan Smith?

Sheridan was born on June 25 1981.

She is currently 39.

She developed an early love for performance, dance and singing – and the rest is history!

Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn pictured in March 2020 (Credit: Splash)

Where was Sheridan born?

Sheridan was born in Epworth, Lincolnshire.

She’s the only remaining child of parents, late Colin Smith and Marilyn Carroll.

Her elder brother Julian died of cancer when Sheridan was just eight.

Colin and Marilyn performed together as a Country & Western musical duo called The Daltons.

And, from an early age, Sheridan performed with her parents in their musical performances.

Is she married?

Sheridan is engaged to insurance broker Jamie Horn.

They met on dating app Tinder.

The pair announced the happy news in 2018 after he proposed with a £10,000 ring.

Jamie is eight years younger than Sheridan.

They live together in north London.

Sheridan Smith cradles son Billy in a documentary sharing her journey to motherhood (Credit: ITV)

Does Sheridan Smith have kids?

Sheridan and Jamie have a son.

Billy was born in May 2020.

In October 2019, Sheridan confirmed her pregnancy and gave birth six months later.

Sheridan, who has been very open about her mental health struggles, credits Billy with finally “helping her to find peace”.

What has Sheridan Smith starred in?

Sheridan is most famous for her acting career, in films, TV and on stage.

She’s been on our TV screens ever since 1999 and starred as Emma Kavanagh in The Royle Family and Miranda Locke in Holby City.

She has also played Brandy in Benidorm, Janet in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Rudi Smith in Gavin & Stacey.

Sheridan portrayed Cilla in the ITV mini-series and, most recently, Sam in Cleaning Up.

Pooch Perfect airs on BBC One on Thursdays at 8pm.

