What happened to Mike Tindall’s nose in his own gruesome words?

Mike Tindall once had surgery on his nose after suffering from breathing issues over the years during his rugby career.

Earlier this year, Mike made a shock confession about his nose – revealing that he’d had plastic surgery done on it back in 2019.

Mike Tindall’s nose before surgery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike Tindall nose

Being a rugby player comes with risks – and one of those is that your nose may get battered during games.

Mike has had his fair share of nose injuries, having broken it at least eight times during his playing career.

The injuries were so bad that Mike was left unable to breathe through his nose due to a collapsed nostril.

This then led to him having plastic surgery to fix it.

Mike made the confession about his nose during an episode of Loose Men earlier this year.

“Your nose job was for a purpose though wasn’t it?” Vernon Kay asked Mike.

“Your nose was literally underneath your left eye from rugby. It wasn’t just for looks you had it done?”

“No, I was stopping breathing during sleep, so it needed to be done,” he responded.

“I also had my teeth done but that was because they were crossed and looked like a bag of chips.”

Meanwhile, in 2020, when asked what surgeons put into his nose Mike said BBC show I’ll Get This: “My rib! My rib cartilage, into my nose.”

Mike’s the first royal to enter the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall’s jungle stint upsets Royal Family?

In other Mike-related news, his behaviour – and the fact he’s on I’m A Celebrity in general – hasn’t gone down well with the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that Mike’s involvement in the show brings the Royal Family into disrepute.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to say that when he and Zara met they both discovered they like to get smashed. I don’t think that’s anybody’s business, I don’t think anybody should know,” she said.

“It was quite embarrassing to do rapping – I don’t think that suited him. Why is he there for goodness sake?” she then continued.

“I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law Princess Anne – and other members of the royal family. It’s not just a joke.”

Could Boy George clash with Mike? (Credit: ITV)

Mike to clash with Boy George?

Elsewhere, according to a body language expert, Mike could be in for a few arguments on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren Stanton believes Mike could clash with Boy George during this series.

“I think that there will be some kind of conflict between Boy George and Mike Tindall, as he is an alpha male of the group,” he said.

“As the days go on and the group get to know each other on a much deeper level, I can imagine Boy George not being able to continue to turn the other cheek when it comes to some of his opinions.”

He then continued, saying: “He has never been a person to not speak his mind when he disagrees, which will be a matter for Charlene or Mike to engage in or resolve.

“At the moment, those are the two principal people Boy George may clash with.”

Read more: Fresh blow for I’m A Celebrity as furious fans threaten to boycott remainder of the show due to Matt Hancock

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 9) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.