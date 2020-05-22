Michelle Keegan responds to fans' fears she's 'chopped all her hair off'

Actress Michelle Keegan showed off a drastically different hairstyle on Instagram.

The Brassic and former Coronation Street actress, 32, shared a snap to her some 4.5 million followers.

With her hair sleeked back in a retro do, it appears as if inches have been lobbed off.

Michelle Keegan is known for her stunning long locks (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Tagging the photo: "Everything's going to be all white" she was clearly playing on her all white outfit.

One concerned fan wrote: "Haircut?"

But Michelle was quick to respond and reassured the fan that it was simply a new hairstyle.

"Like what you did there"

She wrote: "Nooo just pinned back."

Several others rushed to praise her witty caption.

One wrote: "Like what you did there."

To which Michelle responded with a series of crying laughing face emojis and wrote: "Forever creating."

Another chimed in with: "How long did it take you to think of that caption?"

"They'll be out very soon"

A further user asked where she got her stunning white getup from.

Michelle is in lockdown with husband Mark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She replied: "My shorts are from my brand new collection with @veryuk ... they’ll be out very soon."

Michelle is currently hunkered down in lockdown with husband Mark Wright, 33.

The pair are residing in their Essex mansion with their pet dogs.

Mark has been inspiring his Instagram followers with his motivational workouts.

Meanwhile, Michelle has joked over how difficult it has been cooped up together.

She told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM about their quarantine life.

She joked via video link: "It feels like it’s been six months already, Jamie! It feels like it’s been six months already."

She later added: "We are in a very good position; we're at home, we have a garden and food in the fridge.

"We are very lucky, we have good days and bad days - I just try to keep occupied."

Meanwhile former TOWIE star Mark apparently has some tough lockdown rules for his wife.

Michelle and Mark together this year pre-lockdown (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

According to a report in Heat magazine, his healthy living enthusiasm may be proving too much for her.

A source told the celeb magazine: "Mark is driving Michelle mad being at home 24/7. He’s got her doing way more exercise than she’s used to, insisting they do it together, and working out in the mornings and afternoon.

"She wants every day to be more like a lazy Sunday, where she can watch films, catch up with friends and let herself go a bit with the healthy diet, but Mark doesn’t share her views."

