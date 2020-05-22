Katie Price's son Harvey dedicates song to NHS in touching Clap for our Carers video

TV's Katie Price cheered on her son Harvey as he dedicated a song to the NHS.

During last night's Clap For Our Carers, Harvey played Queen's We Are The Champions on the keyboard.

As Harvey, 17, played the song, Katie danced alongside him and cheered him on.

In the video, Katie says to Harvey: "What are we going to do Harv? What time is it?

"Clap for the carers. Everyone on the frontline still doing a good job."

She added: "You’ve done a song for them haven’t you?" to which Harvey said: "Oh yeah!"

Katie asked: "What is it called?" as Harvey replied: "We Are The Champions."

Harvey then played the song as Katie danced along.

Harvey dedicated a song to the NHS during the Clap For Our Carers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As he finished playing, Katie exclaimed: "Yay! We Are The Champions. Good boy. What do you want to say to everyone?" as Harvey clapped.

He said: "Thank you."

Katie wrote alongside the video: "Harvey and I showing our appreciation this evening for all the incredible key workers keeping our country going.

"Proudly wearing our NHS Rainbow T-Shirt & hoodie designed by Harvey available now @teejunkieofficial.

"100% of profits going to NHS charities and Cavell Nurses’ Trust, which helps working and retired nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who are suffering personal or financial hardship.⁣⁣

"Please help us raise much needed funds for the NHS and Nurses Trust by getting yours now from www.teejunkie.com."

Fans were emotional watching Harvey's song (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, fans were emotional watching Harvey dedicate the song to the NHS.

What did they say?

One person wrote: "Well done Harvey that was beautiful."

Another said: "Aw I love this. Harvey made me cry. Well done Harvey that was brilliant."

A third added: "Oh my gosh well done Harvey. Look forward to another song."

Following the comments, Katie thanked her fans.

Katie Price has been raising money for the NHS by selling NHS Rainbow t-shirts and hoodies designed by Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: "Thanks so much for all the lovely comments everyone!

"I’m so happy that my talented Harvey has made so many people smile at what is a difficult time.

"He was so excited when I showed him loads of these."

