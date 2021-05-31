Michelle Heaton has opened up about her alcohol and drug addiction, which she now sees as a ‘suicide mission’.

The Liberty X singer has revealed that the decision to enter rehab saved her life.

The star, 41, says that she has her close friends to thank, including Katie Price, for encouraging her to seek help.

Michelle Heaton is on the road to recovery (Credit: Splash)

Michelle Heaton update

“What I was doing was a suicide mission,” she told The Sun. “I never actually thought, ‘I want to kill myself’, but ultimately I was killing myself.

“I was crying out for help when I couldn’t actually ask for help.

She explained that she hit “rock bottom” in September as the UK headed into another lockdown.

“My doctor could feel my liver sticking out because I was so thin,” she said. “I had scratch scars because liver issues make your skin itchy.”

Her struggle became so bad that she says her partner worried every morning he might wake up and find her dead.

Michelle is married to personal trainer Hugh Hanley and they share kids Faith and AJ.

“I’m so lucky I’ve got two beautiful children,” she said.

“I never put them at risk in a physical way, but they saw me being sick and were worried about Mummy and wondering why she shouted.

“And my husband wondered if I’d be alive when he woke up.”

Katie Price was among the pals to encourage Michelle Heaton to get help (Credit: Splash)

Michelle Heaton’s health battle

The pop star has had a rough 10 years.

She decided to undergo a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy after discovering she carried the BRCA2 cancer gene.

The gene raises a carrier’s chances of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

In a bid to reduce risk, some women choose to go through the surgery.

However, there are some potential serious side effects.

As a result of the procedure, Michelle was put into early menopause.

She previously explained that her experience, paired with the national lockdown, sent her into a downward spiral that led to rehab.

