Michelle Heaton says she has her good friend Katie Price to thank for ‘saving her life’.

The former Liberty X star, 41, says it was Katie, 43, who persuaded her to seek help.

Michelle explained how she’d been spiralling for three years with alcohol and cocaine addiction.

And it was Katie who made the call to The Priory to try and get her friend checked in.

A tearful Michelle revealed in an interview with The Sun that Katie told her of how fantastic she’d personally found The Priory.

Katie and Michelle have been close friends for years (Credit: SplashNews)

And after disappearing for two hours, she returned to Michelle and told her that she would be going too.

The singer said she wasn’t reluctant to attend, as she knew she desperately needed help.

What did Michelle Heaton say about Katie Price?

Revealing in a video interview, Michelle explained: “I texted Katie while I was in The Priory, ‘You saved my life’. Because The Priory did save my life.

“What I was doing was a suicide mission. I never actually thought, ‘I want to kill myself’, but ultimately I was killing myself.

“I was crying out for help when I couldn’t actually ask for help. But when you’re an addict, it feels like there’s no way out.”

Michelle with her husband Hugh (Credit: SplashNews)

Now out of the rehab facility, Michelle hopes to turn her life around.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartwarming snap of her hugging her husband Hugh Hanley, and their two children – Faith and Aaron.

Michelle shared an uplifting update

She captioned the snap with: “6 days ago .. on the steps of the @priorygroup

“@hughhanley Faith & AJ you are my world. I’ve been given a second chance at life and I know I’m lucky to have that.

“I’m overwhelmed with all the support and messages I’ve received when I was in rehab and since I’ve been out.

Thank you to my family, friends, people I’ve met – and not met.

“It really does mean a lot. X”

Back in late April, Michelle’s representative confirmed to ED that she had entered rehab.

Her rep stated: “Due to calls received, I can confirm that Michelle Heaton has entered a rehab facility.

“Michelle and her family kindly ask that you give her the time she needs to get better and their family the privacy at this time, particularly her young children.



“We won’t be commenting more at this time on her private medical information other than to say she has the love and support of her family and friends.”

