Michelle Heaton is “doing great” a month into her rehab stint, one of her friends has revealed.

Liberty X singer Michelle checked into rehab a month ago as a result of becoming dependant on alcohol in lockdown.

And now a good friend has issued an update on how Michelle is doing.

Happily, it seems as if she’s on the mend and is looking forward to being reunited with her family

So how is Michelle Heaton doing?

Michelle’s friend Kirsty Shaw-Rayner – who does Katie Price‘s PR – issued the update with permission from the singer’s family.

She told Closer: “Michelle’s doing great – she’s feeling brave, strong, confident and focused. She has people around her who love her so much that they wouldn’t let her fail.”

Kirsty added that everyone is “really proud” of Michelle, who they call “Wonder Woman Shell” because of her “bravery”.

Singer Michelle Heaton has been in rehab for a month as a result of her alcohol dependency (Credit: SplashNews)

Michelle Heaton’s health battle

Of course, Michelle has been through a lot over the past 10 years.

She had a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy after discovering she carried the BRCA2 gene.

She has people around her who love her so much that they wouldn’t let her fail.

The gene raises a carrier’s chances of developing breast and ovarian cancer and, as a result, surgery takes away much of the risk.

As a result of the surgery, Michelle was put into early menopause – and this has also been hard to deal with coupled with lockdown.

Kirsty said: “Michelle lost sight of herself and we lost our Michelle. Lockdown played a big part in the pressures. It’s been an incredibly difficult decade for Michelle, juggling work, a young family and her health – that’s a lot to contend with.”

The mum of two can’t wait to be reunited with Faith. AJ and Hugh (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle ‘can’t wait’ to be reunited with her family

Indeed, it appears it’s her family that are spurring her on.

Michelle is married to personal trainer Hugh Hanley and they share kids Faith and AJ.

And she “can’t wait” to be reunited with them, Kirsty said.

“Michelle can’t wait to be reunited with her family and loved ones. She is longing to get back to work again, which will have her back on track. The pandemic has been tough for everybody – but Michelle’s a fighter. She’s shown she’s a real-life warrior by being brave enough to get help for her issues.”

