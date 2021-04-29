Furious Katie Price has issued a threat on Instagram to anyone thinking of selling stories on her “long-time bestie” Michelle Heaton.

Earlier today (April 29), it was revealed that Liberty X singer Michelle had entered rehab.

After a string of health battles, operations and early menopause, she hit “rock bottom” and started to rely on alcohol as a “crutch”.

Michelle’s reps confirmed she was seeking help, with a story from a “source” appearing in the papers today.

And it’s that story that Katie has taken exception with.

Katie Price has hit out at so-called friends of Michelle Heaton selling stories on her (Credit: Splash News)

What did Katie Price say on Instagram?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie ranted: “Whoever sold this story on my long-time bestie should be ashamed of themselves and kept this private like her REAL FRIENDS have.

“And I KNOW her so-called friends done NOTHING TO HELP and if I read ANYTHING ABOUT YOU ALL TRYING TO CASH IN ON HER I WILL KNOCK YOU DOWN!”

Katie added: “Leave her in peace through this difficult time and RESPECT HER.

“I’m the ONLY ONE WHO HAS PROVED TO BE THE REAL FRIEND.”

Michelle Heaton checked herself into rehab earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Why is Michelle Heaton in rehab?

It was confirmed earlier today that Michelle had entered rehab after hitting “rock bottom” during lockdown.

Michelle has the BRCA2 gene which gives her a higher chance of getting cancer.

As a result, she opted to have a double mastectomy and hysterectomy, which put her into early menopause.

During the isolation of lockdown, it’s reported that she struggled to cope and used alcohol as a “crutch”.

She checked herself into rehab after realising she needed help.

How are Katie and Michelle friends?

Katie and Michelle have been friends for years and were regulars on the London party scene at one point.

Now “grown up” by their own admission, the pair have remained close as they married and had kids.

The girls are so close that Michelle acted as bridesmaid to Katie when she married Peter Andre.

