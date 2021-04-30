The husband of Michelle Heaton, Hugh Hanley, has broken his silence after she entered rehab.

The former Liberty X star, 41, is attending a rehabilitation program for alcohol struggles.

Taking to social media, her loyal hubby Hugh posted a gushing tribute to his spouse.

A spokesperson for Michelle had previously said she had checked into rehab with the “love and support of her family and friends”.

The couple are parents to daughter Faith and son AJ.

Michelle Heaton has checked herself into rehab (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Hugh say about Michelle?

Addressing his followers with a stunning photo of Michelle, he wrote: “Through sickness and in health.

“No one should ever suffer in silence but it takes real strength to speak up and do something about it…”

He added: “@wonderwomanshel you are doing your family proud.”

Singer Suzanne Shaw was one of the first to comment.

She wrote: “Huge respect. Sending all my love.”

What did fans of Michelle Heaton say about post by husband?

One fan commented: “This is lovely. Just what she needs, love and support. Get well soon Michelle xx.”

Another praised: “Very well done Michelle – the love and support you have will guide you through.”

An additional user posted: “Massive respect to @wonderwomanshel it takes real strength to do what she’s done.

“She will be strong as she has the support from her amazing family. Sending you all my love too.”

Michelle Heaton with husband Hugh (Credit: SplashNews)

Why has Michelle gone to rehab?

Michelle is believed to have turned to alcohol during lockdown after struggling with physical ailments for years.

She was also devastated by the tragic death of her friend and Big Brother star Nikki Grahame.

She is said to have struggled after undergoing a hysterectomy in 2012 and then having a double mastectomy in 2015.

A source told The Sun: “She realised she needed to get help when she’d increasingly turned to alcohol as a crutch as she couldn’t cope with the effects of her operations.”

The source added: “Michelle was left feeling like she had lost so much of what made her a woman and when she went into early menopause that brought with it a whole other collection of problems.

“She was just about coping when lockdown hit last year, but the effect of being at home and being unable to distract herself, saw her hit rock bottom.”

Just days before the news broke, Michelle lamented about hair loss on Instagram.

Her post’s caption included: “Today I came.. and you explained to me why I had lost most my hair. My hormones aka #menopause , had simply made my hair snap to touch.

“I had about 4-5 inches left. If that!”

