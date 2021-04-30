Scarlett Moffatt has been left horrified after an evil online troll told her to “go kill herself”.

The former Gogglebox star, 30, said she’s received abuse after plugging a toothpaste brand.

Taking to social media, Scarlett said she was dumbfounded over why she’d being trolled over something as innocent as toothpaste.

She also said trolls’ comments about her teeth were particularly triggering – as she’d been bullied as a kid over her teeth.

Scarlett Moffatt is urging her fans to be kind (Credit: SplashNews)

So what did Scarlett Moffatt say about the troll?

While addressing her fans via her Instagram Stories, Scarlett explained: “That doesn’t mean you can write horrific things.

“I’m not being funny but some of your comments saying I should go and die, that I’m a fat ugly mess, back to bullying me about my teeth again – which I have just said is a trigger from my childhood… that’s not okay, guys.

“I don’t want anyone to think that I’m trying to sell them something, I use everything that I sell – I’m not one of those people who does ads all the time because I’d only recommend stuff that I thought that you’d like and that I personally think is good.

“But those comments were not okay, that’s not okay to say that someone should go and die… Sorry guys, I’m just dumbfounded by this. I don’t know what my weight or my looks has to do with dental hygiene.”

Scarlett can’t believe all the hate (Credit: Instagram)

She went on to say she’s lucky to have a good support system and urged others to be kind.

Scarlett continued: “I don’t know why people are being so hurtful. I don’t know why you’re saying I should go and kill myself because I’m fat. That’s really awful.

“If I didn’t have a good support network and people around me who love me, that would be detrimental to my mental health. This is not okay.”

Scarlett is urging others to be kind

She added: “We all need to stick together. We’ve all been stuck in the house for a year on our own; the Be Kind movement… Come on. You’re better than that, you really are. It’s really, really actually hurt me hard.”

Thankfully she says she is able to recover relatively quickly from the trolling.

But if she’d received such hateful comments a few years prior – the situation could be much worse.

The television personality lamented: “You don’t know how that can affect somebody, like I’m actually being serious now, it’s so upsetting. I don’t mean it’s upset me, because I’m now strong enough to not be hurt by those things.

“If this was two years ago, I’d have been crying, but I’m not. I just cant understand how someone could write, ‘Go and kill yourself’, there’s just a lot more work that needs to be done.”

Scarlett went on to delete these Instagram Stories and comments for the ad are turned off.

*Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

