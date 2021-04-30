MAFS Australia villain Jessika Power has revealed she would love to appear in the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating.

The 28-year-old reality star previously caused a stir during series six of the Aussie dating show.

Now, Jessika has teased there could be drama in the UK.

Jessika Power previously appeared in Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

What did MAFS Australia star Jessika Power say?

Following her recent split from boyfriend Filip Poznanovic, Jessika is keen to get on board with the E4 programme.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story, she was asked: “What reality show would you want to go on next if you had to pick one?”

The star replied: “Celebrity Big Brother or Celebs Go Dating – in the UK.”

With CBB now a thing of the past, Jessika could certainly stand a chance for CGD.

Meanwhile, her reality TV journey hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Jessika started MAFSA with husband Mick Gould, before swiftly moving on to another bride’s man Dan Webb.

Jessika addressed the fan question on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/jessika_power)

But, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily shortly after the show’s UK finale, Jessika admitted she regretted her actions.

She told us: “Watching back my time on the show I really regret the amount of pain I inflicted on Mick and Tamara [Joy], the situation could have been handled so differently.

“I also had no sense of empathy or emotion and had my nose in everyone’s business.”

Furthermore, she explained: “It’s really hard watching that Jess back because it’s so clear to me how broken I was inside, as a person to be that way towards others.”

Since the show, Jessika has also dealt with her fair share of trolling.

In addition, she said: “I just have to laugh; it is insane how crazy everyone gets over these reality shows.”

Alison Hammond previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4/YouTube)

Who is taking part in Celebs Go Dating?

Meanwhile, the line-up for the upcoming series of the E4 show is yet to be announced.

TOWIE newbie Chloe Brockett has revealed she’d love to be in the mix.

Furthermore, Mark Labbett recently addressed rumours he is set to take part, following his split from wife Katie last year.

The Chaser said: “I will consider anything if the fee’s good enough, I’m a complete mercenary.”

The last series previously featured the likes of Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry.

In addition, Tom Zanetti and Sophie Hermann are still currently dating after meeting on the show.

