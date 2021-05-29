News

Katie Price news: Star reaches out to authorities over adopting toddler

The star is keen to expand her family

By Julia Hunt

In the latest Katie Price news, the star has tried to contact authorities after she was moved by the plight of a toddler looking for a home.

The mum-of-five was spurred into action after reading a story about two-year-old Olivia, a little girl with disabilities who could end up being raised in care.

The star posted a message on her Instagram Story saying that she “would love” to have the toddler in her family.

She also told The Sun she has proved she can cope with children with health needs as her 19-year-old son Harvey has disabilities.

Katie Price wants to adopt a two-year-old
Katie Price wants to adopt a toddler (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie has now revealed that she has tried to take the next step – although she hit a stumbling block.

The star shared a picture on Instagram of a newspaper article about her wanting to adopt Olivia. She explained that she had reached out but had not managed to get hold of anyone.

“Yes yes I’ve tried to contact but no answer (sic),” she wrote.

Read more: Katie Price and Carl Woods: Security called during Thorpe Park date

Olivia is currently in foster care. Her Devon-based adoption agency Families For Children is appealing to find her a permanent family.

The two-year-old was born with a cleft lip and palate and has complicated health needs.

Katie Price is often in the news discussing her son Harvey
Katie Price is often in the news discussing her son Harvey (Credit: BBC)

According to Families For Children, they are about to give up on finding her adoptive parents.

Their spokesperson said: “She has a cheeky personality and amazing smiley face.”

Katie’s son Harvey has disabilities

Harvey, Katie’s son with former flame Dwight Yorke, suffers from Septo-optic Dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome and autism.

Katie, 42, is also mum to son Junior and daughter Princess with her former husband Peter Andre. She shares son Jett and daughter Bunny with her ex Kieran Hayler.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie has teased her baby plan news

The star has made no secret of the fact that she wants to expand her brood with new love Carl Woods.

The couple have been dating for months and Katie has made it clear that Carl is “the one”.

Read more: Katie Price fans baffled as star looks’unrecognisable’ in birthday snap on Instagram

They announced their engagement earlier this year and are keen to add to their family.

Katie recently confirmed she was trying for her sixth child, telling The Sun: “We are going to call the baby Miracle.”

