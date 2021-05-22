Katie Price fans didn’t recognise the star in her latest Instagram snap.

The former Loose Women star turns 43 years old today (May 22).

To celebrate the milestone, her fiancé Carl Woods shared a snap of them together on Instagram.

Carl Woods celebrated Katie’s birthday on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Carl Woods post about Kate Price on Instagram?

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful fiancé @katieprice from the moment you came in my life it changed and I knew you was my forever girl I completely love you.”

However, fans were quick to notice something odd about the picture.

Some fans rushed to reply saying they barely recognised Katie.

“That doesn’t even look like her?” said one follower.

Another replied: “Sorry that doesn’t even look like Katie…”

A third said: “Who, that’s not Katie Price, looks nothing at all like her!”

Katie ignored the remarks, and instead responded saying: “I love you so much and thank you for everything on my birthday!”

Katie’s birthday celebrations included visiting Thorpe Park this week.

However, things didn’t go quite as Katie and Carl may have hoped.

The loved-up pair were enjoying their first time alone together as an engaged couple when they wound up getting stuck on a rollercoaster.

Katie shared the scary incident on her YouTube vlog.

The pair’s thrill-seeking came to a rather abrupt end when security told the pair they needed to get off.

“You need to come off now guys,” warned a security guard.

Kate then revealed: “Due to guest action, the rollercoaster seized operation as they were in a danger zone.”

“It’s good they have to restart the ride. Thorpe Park is safe.”

