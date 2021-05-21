Katie Price and Carl Woods ended up having to be freed by security during a trip to Thorpe Park.

The happy couple went on a date to the theme park this week to spend some quality time together.

The pair were enjoying their first time alone together as an engaged couple when they wound up getting stuck on a rollercoaster.

Katie shared the scary incident on her YouTube vlog.

Katie Price got stuck on a rollercoaster (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price say about the experience?

The star, 42, said: “The last time I came to a theme park it was Alton Towers and I couldn’t walk. But now I’m going on here to have the ride of my life.”

However, the pair’s thrill-seeking came to an abrupt end when security told the pair they needed to get off.

“You need to come off now guys,” warned a security guard.

Kate then revealed: “Due to guest action, the rollercoaster seized operation as they were in a danger zone.”

“It’s good they have to restart the ride. Thorpe Park is safe.”

Katie and Carl are engaged (Credit: YouTube)

When did Carl Woods and Katie Price meet?

The couple met last year during the first national lockdown.

They claim to have never spent a day apart since, and announced their engagement last month.

Things are getting serious too; Katie teased they are hoping to have a baby together.

This would be Katie’s sixth child and Carl’s first.

She told The Sun that she will undergo IVF and will call the baby Miracle.

She says she wants to conceive as soon as possible for the sake of her terminally ill mum, Amy.

Katie explained: “We’re going to call the baby Miracle.

“I’m doing this for my mum. She told me to have IVF so she can see us have kids.”

