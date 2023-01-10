Matt Hancock breaks silence on rumours he ‘underwent hair transplant in Turkey’ after I’m A Celeb success

Matt Hancock has responded to rumours he travelled to Turkey for a hair transplant and teeth veneers following his stint on I’m A Celebrity.

The 44-year-old, who was a finalist in last year’s series, was reported to have been browsing a street market in Turkey earlier this week.

Matt Hancock spotted in Turkey

One TikTok user was surprised to see someone who looked remarkably like the disgraced MP Matt shopping in Turkey.

Matt Hancock is deffo getting a hair transplant

Matt was snapped browsing a fashion stall which led the onlooker to muse if he was there to get a “hair transplant”.

“Am I bugging or is this Matt Hancock at a fake brand shop in turkey,” he wrote in his TikTok post that captured Matt in the market.

The caption added: “Matt Hancock is deffo getting a hair transplant.” [Sic]

The city is apparently popular with some “dental tourists” who go for cosmetic work.

Matt responds to rumours he got a hair transplant and fake teeth

However, Matt has since set the record straight about his alleged cosmetic procedures in a recent TikTok video.

“I just got back to the office to find a journalist has called to ask if I went to Istanbul at the weekend to have a hair transplant and veneers,” he said in the video posted on Monday (January 9).

“No. I did go to Istanbul at the weekend, but this story has no teeth.”

“It’s hair today, gone tomorrow,” he said, before giggling at his own pun.



Matt did not explain why he was actually in Turkey in the first place.

Taking to the comments, one user branded the video a “painful watch”. Another joked about how Matt thought he was a “top joker”.

Matt recently found himself in Ofcom’s most complained about TV moments of 2022.

The 44-year-old made an appearance not once but twice in the UK regulator’s top-10 list.

As expected, Matt’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity was one of the year’s most complained-about TV moments, the regulator said.

But half of the complaints were from viewers at home who claimed he was being ‘bullied’ by his campmates.

