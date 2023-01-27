Matt Hancock on I'm A Celebrity
Matt Hancock news: MP’s eye-watering I’m A Celebrity fee finally revealed as he donates £10k

Matt finished in third place on the show

By Robert Emlyn Slater

In Matt Hancock news, the former MP’s I’m A Celebrity fee has finally been revealed – almost two months after he left the jungle.

It comes after it was revealed that the 44-year-old donated £10k to charity recently.

Matt’s earnings have been revealed (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock news: Former MP’s I’m A Celebrity fee revealed

Last year, Matt shocked the UK by appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

He shocked the country again when he made it all the way to the final, finishing in third place.

At the time, it was reported that Matt would be earning £400k from his stint in the jungle.

However, his true earnings have now been revealed – and they’re not far from the rumoured £400k figure!

Matt’s earnings were revealed by The Register of Members’ Financial Interests, which is published by the government.

It reveals that Lifted Entertainment, the producers of I’m A Celebrity, paid Matt £320k for his jungle stint.

Matt’s donation to charity has been revealed (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock news: I’m A Celebrity star donates to charity

It was previously reported that Matt would be donating a portion of his fee to charity.

“Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, and he will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal,” a source told the Metro back in November.

Now, how much he donated of his I’m A Celebrity fee has been revealed.

Matt’s donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk.

Matt has donated £10k of his fee to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association.

Speaking to the Metro, a rep said: “As well as raising the profile of his dyslexia campaign in front of 11 million viewers, Matt’s donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.”

Matt Hancock smiling slightly
Matt denied some rumours recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Matt denies hair transplant rumours

News of Matt’s I’m A Celebrity fee comes not long after he was forced to deny some bizarre rumours.

The 44-year-old was reportedly spotted in Turkey earlier this month.

In a TikTok, someone who looked remarkably like Matt could be seen browsing in a market in Istanbul.

“Am I bugging or is this Matt Hancock at a fake brand shop in turkey?” read the caption in the TikTok.

“Matt Hancock is deffo getting a hair transplant,” the caption also read.

Matt caught wind of the video and took to TikTok to set the story straight.

“I just got back to the office to find a journalist has called to ask if I went to Istanbul at the weekend to have a hair transplant and veneers,” he said.

“No. I did go to Istanbul at the weekend, but this story has no teeth. It’s hair today, gone tomorrow,” he added.

Campmates confront Matt on the Pandemic | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

