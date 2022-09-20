Former One Show host Matt Baker introduces new family addition as fans gush

Matt Baker has introduced his latest family addition to his followers on Instagram.

The former One Show host took to social media over the weekend to share some exciting news with fans.

Matt revealed that he and his family had decided to get themselves an adorable new kitten.

As a result, Matt asked his followers to help his family name her.

Matt Baker announces exciting news on Instagram

“Say hi to our new kitten, we’re spending the weekend naming her so any suggestions will be considered! #rescuecat #cat #kitten #family #nonameyet,” wrote Matt.

Matt’s wife, Nicola, later commented saying they’ve been finding it tough to settle on a name they all like.

“I didn’t think it would be so hard to give her a name! Loving the suggestions so far keep them coming!” wrote Nicola underneath the post.

Plenty of fans rushed to comment, with many having the same suggestion. It turns out lots hoped Matt and his wife would name their new kitten after the late Queen.

“Definitely something after the Queen! Lizzie, Lilibet, Elizabeth, Liz,” wrote one.

In addition, another added: “The Queen’s nickname was Lillibet this would suit her.”

Others gushed over the kitten as one said: “How cute! Looks like a Tiggy to me.”

Another wrote: “She’s beautiful.”

Matt is a telly favourite and was known for hosting BBC’s The One Show.

He previously opened up about the real reason he decided to quit the programme.

Matt worked on the beloved BBC series for nine years before stepping down in 2020.

Matt on why he quit The One Show

It turns out the presenter realised that he was missing some of the hobbies that make him feel complete.

He told The Yorkshire Post last year: “When you get to a certain point in your life you start reflecting. I’d had that period in my life when I was so busy with The One Show – which was fantastic – but then you suddenly realise what makes you. The countryside has made me who I am.”

He added: “There’s only ever been six months in my life when I haven’t had a flock of sheep!”

Meanwhile, he also told The Yorkshire Post that living with dyslexia has been harder on him that fans may have imagined

Matt explained: “The scariest thing someone can do to me is hand me an email on live television and ask me to read it out. It does something to me. It’s absolutely petrifying. Whatever I read, I learn. I block it all out in ways which means I can recognise sentences.”

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the presenter. He went on to share that his condition has actually helped him become better at interviewing other celebrities.

He explained that his condition means he has an interview style which people find “relaxing”.

