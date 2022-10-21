Martine McCutcheon makes confession about marriage as she insists they ‘don’t have perfect relationship’

Martine McCutcheon has made a candid confession about her marriage with Jack McManus.

The former EastEnders star has revealed that she and Jack don’t have a “perfect” relationship and confesses that they have their “ups and downs”.

Martine McCutcheon makes marriage confession

Martine and her husband, Jack have been together for 15 years.

They tied the knot 10 years ago in an extravagant ceremony at Lake Como.

In 2015, they welcomed their first child – Rafferty – into the world.

Last month, the couple renewed their wedding vows at an intimate ceremony in front of just their son.

Their relationship has clearly stood the test of time, however, Martine has confessed that it’s not “perfect”.

In an interview with The Sun, Martine spoke about her marriage with Jack, as well as some of the ups and downs they have.

She said that she and Jack have always been honest and confessed that they don’t have a “perfect” relationship.

She went on to say that they’ve had their “ups and downs” and “challenges”, just like everybody else.

Martine and Jack have been married for 10 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martine McCutcheon talks marriage with Jack

The soap star said: “We’ve had our challenges, but I think ultimately we’re each other’s best friend and when life gets tricky and isn’t always as fabulous it’s good you can have somebody you can talk too and confide in and be all of yourself with, and you know that’s a safe space and they’ve got your back.”

She then said that life is about the memories you make and that you have to make the effort to make those memories.

Martine then went on to speak about the ceremony she and Jack had to renew their vows.

“Ultimately, it was for us and I’m so glad we did it,” she said.

“And Rafferty loved it and again got to see mum and dad in a loving way rather than going nuts on the school run. It was nice for him to see a nice romantic moment.”

Martine’s brother died recently (Credit: YouTube)

Martine on brother’s death

The star’s words about her marriage come after her brother sadly passed away.

Earlier this month, Martine revealed that her younger brother, LJ, died aged just 31.

She said that there was “no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon”.

Recently, Martine spoke about how her son, Rafferty, is giving her a reason to “keep on going on”.

“This little monkey needs me no matter what… He keeps me keeping on,” she said, sharing a picture of the seven-year-old.

“We’ve been busy this week and weekend and it definitely seems to help me when I see the world continuing to spin and life ticking along,” she continued.

“But I can’t help but look at people and wonder what their story of grief is? Life isn’t always easy and I think human beings are so brave… I’m in awe.”

