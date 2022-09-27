Martine McCutcheon renewed her wedding vows with Jack McManus as the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary.

The couple’s intimate ceremony was only attended by one person too – their son, Rafferty.

Martine McCutcheon renews wedding vows

Martine and her husband, Jack, recently celebrated 10 years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot back in 2012 after three years of dating. Their wedding was a lavish ceremony that took place at Lake Como in Italy.

Together, they have one child – seven-year-old Rafferty – who was born in February 2015.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, Martine and Jack hosted an intimate ceremony in which they renewed their wedding vows.

Only one guest was in attendance at the ceremony too – their son Rafferty.

The ceremony, which took place on September 15, was held the Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey.

Martine McCutcheon and Jack celebrate 10 years together

In pictures taken by OK! magazine, Martine and Jack can be seen looking loved-up in the grounds of the hotel.

The EastEnders star looks stunning in a boho lace-style white dress, whilst Jack looks smart as he rocks a tuxedo.

Speaking to the publication, Martine confessed that renewing their vows was the most “relaxed but wonderful” thing they’ve ever done.

“It was in the most beautiful setting and it was the right combination of casual and elegance. The key thing for us was that it was a true celebration of our love, our relationship, and our endurance as husband and wife and parents,” she said.

“It was important for us that it was intimate because a lot of our celebrations have been shared with loved ones and friends. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve loved doing that, but this time it was just purely for us.”

Martine talks intimate ceremony

The 45-year-old then went on to talk about how Rafferty was the only guest at the ceremony.

She revealed that her son had been the one to pick the music playlist at the service.

“Having Rafferty there was really special and I think it’s important for him to see that Mummy and Daddy still love each other. He gets to see all the boring bits, the odd argument, but it’s nice for him to see a celebration of our love and that it’s just for us,” Jack added.

Speaking about her outfit, Martine said that she didn’t want to look like a bride again. However, she wanted to make a nod to the ceremony from 10 years prior.

During the ceremony, Jack said some of his own words, as well as some lyrics from Something by The Beatles.

Martine, meanwhile, said “words from the heart”.

After renewing their vows, the couple went to the gardens of the hotel, where they enjoyed a glass of pink fizz and had a candlelit dinner.

