Martine McCutcheon has revealed her beloved brother has died in a heartbreaking message.

The star told fans her “baby brother” Laurence John, aka LJ, died suddenly two weeks ago at the age of 31.

Martine said there’s “no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon” as she paid tribute to her brother on Instagram today.

Alongside a couple of photos of Martine and LJ, she said her heart’s “forever broken”.

She said: “My baby brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away, suddenly, 2 weeks ago. He was 31 years old.

“There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.”

She continued: “L.J (Laurence John) was born when I was 15 years old and from the moment I first held him in my arms, I felt so proud and fiercely protective of him.

Martine has revealed her brother has died in a heartbreaking message (Credit: ITV)

“He was such a character, he made us all laugh and loved nothing more than making a plan, having a great play list, bringing people together and generally having a giggle.

“He hated the thought of a party ending and so was always on to the next thing!”

Martine said LJ had a “mild form of special needs” and was “very clever with gadgets and adored his cars”.

She also said he “took hold of life with both hands and smashed through any expectation we had of him”.

Martine said her brother was just 31 (Credit: ITV)

Continuing her heartbreaking message, Martine wrote: “He would genuinely blow us all away at times! He had a huge heart and adored Rafferty [Martine’s son].

“He gave me so much, he was my anchor, my radar of what really mattered in life and whilst he was always so proud of me and would tell the world I was his sister – I always wanted to protect him from the limelight and the characters that could be drawn to him for the wrong reasons.”

She continued: “He travelled the world, he had parents, sisters, a brother and friends that couldn’t have loved him more!

“He could have you infuriated one minute and laughing the next with his dimples and soppy smile.

Martine said her brother was due to get married next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“LJ fell in love and was due to get married next month… I was asked to be bridesmaid and the last time I saw him, was a few days before he passed.

“He, Jack and his future stepson had been to try on their wedding suits and then they came back to have dinner with his fiancée and the family to see our new home.

I’m scared to live without you LJ but I know you will want us to truly live, laugh and love in your memory.

“He looked so tanned, tall and handsome. The best I’ve ever seen him… Ironic really… My heart aches for all who have lost him.”

Concluding her message, Martine said her heart “breaks for our mum, his dad John and his step parents”.

She said: “You should never outlive your children. I’m scared to live without you LJ but I know you will want us to truly live, laugh and love in your memory. I will try I promise.”

Fans offered their condolences to Martine in the comments as one person said: “So sorry to hear this, sending you so much love.”

Another wrote: “Oh Martine there’s no words. I’m so so sorry.”

