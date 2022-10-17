Martine McCutcheon lost her brother recently, and now she’s revealed what “keeps me keeping on”.

The singer and actress is mum to son Rafferty, seven, who she shares with husband Jack McManus.

And Martine has said that in the wake of her brother LJ’s sudden death, her only child has been a godsend.

Martine McCutcheon revealed last week that her brother had died suddenly (Credit: YouTube)

Martine McCutcheon reveals her brother has died

Last week, Martine told fans her “baby brother” Laurence John, aka LJ, had died suddenly at the age of 31.

She revealed there was “no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon” and said that he had suffered from some mild special needs.

After thanking fans for their support, Martine has now spoken out about her grief and how son Rafferty is giving her a reason to “keep on keeping on”.

Sad confession about son Rafferty

Martine shared a picture of herself and Rafferty as she detailed her grief and how she’s dealing with it.

“This little monkey needs me no matter what… He keeps me keeping on,” she said.

“We’ve been busy this week and weekend and it definitely seems to help me when I see the world continuing to spin and life ticking along…

This little monkey needs me no matter what.

“But I can’t help but look at people and wonder what their story of grief is? Life isn’t always easy and I think human beings are so brave… I’m in awe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Martine McCutcheon on ‘triggers’ that leave her emotional

Martine then revealed how she’s been feeling following the loss of her brother.

“I’ve mostly felt out of my body and on auto pilot – I think that’s my way of being able to deal with my shock and grief, along with my responsibilities simultaneously.

“And then suddenly, with no apparent trigger, waves of emotion have come crashing over me…

“If I’m alone, or with Jack in a safe space I allow it. I know grief is an expression of the huge love I felt for my brother and that I must feel that too in order to heal.

“I also find talking about him and laughing at some of the good times helps me to balance the sadness scales every so slightly.”

She then revealed the part her son is playing as she comes to terms with her grief.

“Rafferty is on half term now so it will be nice to relax a little with the every day routine and go with the flow a bit.

“I have some work on this this week which also seems to help me but I’m going to make sure I see the ocean (my healing place) and make some memories with my little one during his holidays.

“Have a wonderful week. Thank you again for all of your strength, love and words of encouragement – I can’t begin to possibly explain how much it has helped us.

“Look after each other,” she concluded.

Read more: Martine McCutcheon renews her wedding vows with one special guest

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.