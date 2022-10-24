Martine McCutcheon makes heartbreaking admission as she suffers ‘unpredictable emotions’ following tragedy

Martine McCutcheon has made a heartbreaking admission following the death of her beloved brother earlier this month.

The former EastEnders star has revealed that she suffers “unpredictable emotions” in the wake of her brother’s death.

Martine McCutcheon brother

Earlier this month, Martine revealed some very sad news – that her younger brother, LJ, had passed away.

The soap star uploaded a picture of herself and LJ to her Instagram for her 543k followers to see.

“My heart is forever broken…My baby brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away, suddenly, 2 weeks ago,” she captioned the post.

“He was 31 years old. There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us,” she continued.

Martine then went on to pay tribute to her brother, describing him as her “anchor”. She also sadly revealed that he was meant to be getting married soon.

“I’m scared to live without you LJ but I know you will want us to truly live, laugh and love in your memory. I will try I promise,” she concluded her tribute.

Martine McCutcheon opens up

Yesterday saw Martine take to Instagram to open up about her grief following LJ’s death.

The 46-year-old uploaded a photo of herself wearing all black, surrounded by Autumn leaves onto her story.

She also penned a lengthy caption.

“Approx 28 days since suddenly losing my little brother,” she wrote.

“The thing I’m finding hardest at the moment is the unpredictable emotions that can come up at any minute.”

She then continued, writing: “It’s hard to plan.

“It’s painful to feel and it’s so exhausting. I want to be present for those I love without the cloud of grief making everything foggy.”

Martine talks grief

The soap star’s caption continued. “But it’s early days and these things take time,” she confessed. “I will get there.”

She then continued, writing: “Sending love, light, and strength to all of you grieving and healing.

“The good moments are worth fighting for, so keep going and also remember, it’s okay to just let go and feel what you need to feel too.”

She then confessed that doing so isn’t “particularly pretty”, but it’s part of the healing process.

Martine’s confession about grief comes not long after she paid tribute to her son, revealing that he’s the one who’s keeping her going at the moment.

“This little monkey needs me no matter what… He keeps me keeping on,” she captioned a snap of the seven-year-old.

“We’ve been busy this week and weekend and it definitely seems to help me when I see the world continuing to spin and life ticking along.”

