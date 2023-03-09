I’m A Celebrity star Martin Roberts in tears as he announces his beloved dad has died after his own health battle

I’m A Celebrity star Martin Roberts announced the death of his father on Twitter earlier today (Thursday March 9).

Tearful Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martin admitted he felt “alone” as he addressed the passing of his father Norman.

The 59-year-old asked fans on social media for support as he grieves, admitting he wasn’t sure whether he should share his sadness so publicly.

Martin Roberts has hosted Homes Under the Hammer for 20 years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Martin Roberts shares Twitter video

The 93 second clip uploaded by Martin to both Twitter and Instagram showed him speaking from what appears to be a home office.

He explained his father has died peacefully aged 90.

And while Martin acknowledged losing his parent is “something we all have to deal with”, his upset was evident as he choked back emotion.

The distressed telly star told followers: “So I don’t know if I should really be posting this video or not but, I guess people deal with things in different ways.

“This is a very private thing but I kind of just need to surround myself with as many people as I can who care right now.”

Martin Roberts also starred in the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘I feel really alone and horrible’

Martin went on: “My dad died yesterday. He was 90 and he had a great life and he died peacefully, he died at home and he wasn’t in pain so that’s great but it doesn’t… well it does help but it doesn’t help right now.”

Breaking down, Martin reflected: “The loss of a parent is something we all have to deal with and there’s much worse losses I know, the loss of a child and stuff like that.

“But right now I feel really alone and horrible. So any words you’ve got would be appreciated.”

Any words you’ve got would be appreciated.

Having had tears in his eyes, Martin signed off: “I don’t even know if I’ll post this.

“Thank you for being there anyway.”

How fans reacted to Martin Roberts

Martin was flooded with messages of condolence, sympathy and support from concerned fans on both Twitter and Instagram.

He has maintained close virtual links with his followers for many years. Indeed Martin frequently takes the time to reply to individual tweets.

And Martin also ensured fans were informed and updated with developments when he suffered a scare with his heart last year.

In 2022, Martin was hospitalised and underwent an emergency operation after having fluid all around his heart.

Among the dozens of concerned tweets Martin received, many expressed how they could also empathise.

Just one among many of his dedicated supporter stold him: “I’m so sorry for your loss Martin.

“I feel your pain.

“You’ll get through this, I promise you. God bless.”

Read more: Martin Roberts horrifies Phillip and Rochelle as he details health scare in first TV interview

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.