Former I’m A Celebrity star Martin Roberts has shared how he was told he had “less than a few hours to live” before undergoing emergency heart surgery that would save his life amid an illness.

Martin’s pericardium – the sac that protects the heart – expanded, with a build-up of fluid putting pressure on the organ. However, doctors missed it last year, so he needed emergency surgery to save his life.

He told The Sun’s TV Mag: “A year ago, I had a problem with my heart that hadn’t been noticed. The sack around my heart had expanded and was putting pressure on the heart. I had less than a few hours to live.

Martin needed emergency surgery to save his life (Credit: ITV)

Martin had ‘less than a few hours’ to live

“I was rushed into hospital and had an emergency operation where they stabbed a tube into the sack around the heart and drew a litre and a half of fluid. Had I not been in the right place… Three weeks earlier I was on the road in a transit van and if it had happened then, I would be dead.”

Three weeks earlier I was on the road in a transit van and if it had happened then, I would be dead.

After coming so close to death, the experience made the 59-year-old willing to “try anything”. As a result, he’s signed up for E4’s new series The Big Celebrity Detox. On the show, he’ll attend a 16-day retreat alongside seven other famous faces. Singer Kerry Katona, Love Island contestants Megan Barton Hanson and Toby Aromolaran, Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch, Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts, Princess Olga Romanoff, and kickboxer Michael ‘Venom’ Page are all set to appear.

The I’m A Celebrity star is set to return to reality TV (Credit: ITV)

On the show, Brazilian mystic Sah D’Simone puts the celebrities through their paces. They’ll try out a range of therapies designed to make them feel cleansed and ‘reborn’.

A reality TV veteran

But it won’t be the Homes Under the Hammer presenter’s first brush with reality TV. He finished in sixth place on the 16th series of I’m A Celebrity in 2016, won by Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt. He’s also appeared on gameshows including Pointless, Hole in the Wall, and Celebrity MasterChef, and has hosted Homes Under the Hammer since it began in 2003. On Talkradio, he hosts the show Home Rule with Martin Roberts, on which he discusses property.

In March, the star, who’s married with two children, shared that his father, Norman, had died aged 90.

Read more: Martin Roberts offers health update after being hospitalised with ‘life-or-death’ illness

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.