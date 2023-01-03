Martin Lewis admits he’s ‘anxious’ ahead of ‘tough’ 2023 in Twitter message

Martin Lewis has shared on Twitter that he’s anxious for the coming year ahead.

The Good Morning Britain star has a tumultuous history with social media, and regularly shares his love/hate relationship with it with his followers.

He regularly shares updates about his personal life and career on Twitter, and has been known to take numerous breaks from the platform.

In his first tweet of the year, Martin shared with fans that he’s feeling “anxious” about the prospect of a “tough” 2023.

Martin Lewis shares bleak 2023 outlook on Twitter

“I want to wish you all a Happy New Year,” said the presenter. “Let’s hope 2023’s better than last year, though it’s looking tough.

“This is my 1st post of the year. I do feel some anxiety about being back on social (I really needed a break from it) so am going to stick to just a few work posts for now.”

Fans rushed to comment and thank Martin for everything he does for the British public.

“You are a shining light of good sense and good advice. Keep up the good work,” replied one tweeter.

I do feel some anxiety about being back on social.

A second said: “Welcome back and yeah may 23 not be as bleak as it promises…”

Fans rush to defend Martin

Last November (2022), Martin told his followers that he planned to take another short break from tweeting.

However, his tweet rubbed one troll the wrong way amid the cost of living crisis as they told him: “Does poverty take a break over the weekend?”

As a result, fans were quick to rush to Martin’s defence, with one saying: “Do you work 24/7?! Martin puts in considerable hours to help people, he needs time with his family & to recharge & maybe he still keeps his eye on the ball but doesn’t need to be on social media constantly. We all need self-care, me time.”

A second ranted: “Are you serious? Some people need time away from work. You however can continue working 7 days a week if you wish.”

Just before Christmas, Martin took a break and told his fans he would be back in the new year.

At the time, he said: “I’m now signing off work & social for festive season to hopefully regain headspace. I wish all celebrating a joyous peaceful Xmas & here’s hoping for a happy New Year for those who find this time tough/lonely may you speed through with more smiles than you expect.”

