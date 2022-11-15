Money saving expert Martin Lewis took to Twitter yesterday with a response to an “insulting” comment.

Yesterday, the host of The Martin Lewis Money Show noted he was rapidly approaching two million followers and announced a giveaway for his fans to celebrate the milestone.

The aforementioned giveaway would see Martin donating over £1000 to small charities selected by his followers.

Fans were quick to praise the star’s generosity as they flooded the comments with their chosen charities.

Martin Lewis slams Twitter troll

The TV star initially stated an intention to donate £1000 – £500 to a charity picked by his 2m follower and £500 to a random follower’s chosen charity.

However, following the overwhelming response, he chose to more than double the prize money.

Martin announced he would donating an additional £1500, which would be split across three more charities chosen by his followers.

However, one follower was still unimpressed with the prize fund.

No let’s be plain your tweet is the insult.

In a response to Martin’s initial tweet, the user wrote: “500 to you is like 5p to you, it’s an insult.”

Following this, the financial advisor immediately jumped in to defend himself. He wrote: “No let’s be plain your tweet is the insult. To me and to the 100s of small charities really happy to have awareness raised as I did this.

“Yes I can afford to, and do, give more. Yet I don’t pick my major charitable projects (or the charities I’ve set up) by a random tweet!”

Just for the record, I’ve now made the payments to all four charities. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 14, 2022

Martin was supported by his fans

Regardless of the critic, Martin’s fans were still eager to sing their praises for the star.

One follower praised Martin’s clap back, writing: “Well said Martin.”

Following his confirmation later in the day that all donations had been made – more followers showed their support for the generous gesture.

Another follower gushed: “Thank you a bunch @MartinSLewis for this philanthropic gesture, extending a hand of help to those whose efforts are to help the needy is phenomenal.”

A third added: “You should be Sir Martin Lewis by now the amount of good work you do for the hard working honest people in this world!”

“Thank you! So incredibly generous of you and will make such a huge impact on those charities! You’re a great human,” a fourth follower tweeted.

Martin recently took a social media break

Fans wished the money expert well last week after he announced his intention to take a few days off from social media.

Martin tweeted: “And now it’s time to say goodbye, adieu and farewell. This isn’t a tweet about Elon Musk, I wouldn’t ring that bell.

“It’s simply my weekend break, to recharge and renew. So I’d like to wish a good weekend, to all my followers… and you.”

His fans were quick to bombard the star with kind and supportive messages.

One responded: “Cheers Big Man! Have a well-earned break. Please come back next week with all that is Money Saving.”

Another added: “Well-deserved break too, mate. Switch the phone off, give the family big hugs, and recharge your batteries.”

