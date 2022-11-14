Martin Lewis makes huge vow to fans amid cost of living crisis as he’s congratulated over milestone

Money saving expert Martin Lewis took to Twitter this morning with an announcement.

Martin noted he was quickly approaching two million followers on his account, and announced a call to action to his existing and new followers.

The host of The Martin Lewis Money Show stated his intention to donate £1000 to celebrate his upcoming milestone – £500 to a charity and £500 to a charity of a randomly picked follower.

Martin wrote: “Wow I’m nearing 2m followers. So to say THANK YOU & promote small charities, I’ll again donate £500 to charity picked by my 2000000th follower. £500 to charity of randomly picked existing follower who replies.

“So please reply with a charity, noting if you’re new or already follow.”

He included his terms and conditions for the draw, noting that the charities must be UK based.

Wow I’m nearing 2m followers. So to say THANK YOU & promote small charities, I’ll again donate

-£500 to charity picked by my 2000000th follower

-£500 to charity of randomly picked existing follower who replies

So pls reply with a charity, noting if ur new or already follow (1/2) — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 14, 2022

Money expert Martin Lewis makes vow

As followers flooded the comments to share their chosen charities, they also took some time to praise the financial expert for his generosity.

One wrote: “Congratulations @MartinSLewis what an achievement!”

Another added: “Thanks Martin, a very generous thing you’re doing for charity.”

A third gushed: “Congratulations Martin and thank you for everything you do!”

Martin’s charitable nature will come as no surprise to many fans, as he has been a vocal and passionate advocate for the government to give more support to lower income families amid the cost of living crisis.

WOW! 2,000,000 followers now hit. And I’ve clocked who was 2,000,000th and their charity, but I’ll keep the nominations for existing followers (now 3 x £500) charities open until 8:30pm tonight – to give people who missed it time – and will announce who gets what then. 🙂 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 14, 2022

Martin on Twitter

After announcing the countdown earlier this morning, Martin finally hit his milestone of 2 million followers this afternoon.

The star immediately took to Twitter again to celebrate and thank his fans.

He gushed: “WOW! 2,000,000 followers now hit. And I’ve clocked who was 2,000,000th and their charity, but I’ll keep the nominations for existing followers (now 3 x £500) charities open until 8:30pm tonight – to give people who missed it time – and will announce who gets what then.”

Amid the current economic crisis, Martin’s generosity could be life-changing to whoever is chosen as the winner.

Martin Lewis was supported by fans after announcing a social media break (Credit: ITV)

Martin recently took a social media break

Late last week, fans were supportive after the money expert announced his intention to take a few days away from social media.

Martin has been busy recently, due the cost of living crisis escalating and the host being called on for advice. He finally decided it was time to take some time out.

The financial journalist announced on Twitter that he was going offline for the weekend to “recharge and renew”.

Fans were very supportive of this decision, branding him a “saviour”.

One fan tweeted: “Well-deserved break too, mate. Switch the phone off, give the family big hugs, and recharge your batteries. You’re loved on here for all the advice you give.”

Another echoed: “Too pure for this world, Mr Lewis. Have a good one. You are a saviour for so many people in this country. Thank you.”

Read more: Martin Lewis’ Twitter followers rally round as star makes ‘farewell’ announcement

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.