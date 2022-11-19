Martin Lewis fans rally around star as troll attacks him after he announces break from Twitter

Martin Lewis has once again decided to take a break from Twitter.

The GMB star has a tumultuous history with the social media platform, and regularly shares his love/hate relationship with it with his followers.

In his latest post, Martin revealed that he would make making his last tweet… for now.

He told his followers: “I think after considering it carefully, this is my last post on Twitter… until Monday. Have a lovely weekend.”

Martin Lewis takes Twitter break as fans rally around him

One fan responded: “Have a great weekend off, my dude. If anyone has earned it, it’s you.”

A second replied: “That’s good, you’ll get your life back. You’ve become a little too addicted to it. Enjoy your weekend.”

“Actually feel sorry for you Martin. You’re trying to help people cope in a fairly bleak situation and as I’ve said in a previous post. You only began this by giving some advice on people’s saving a few quid. We all appreciate it,” gushed a third.

However, one follower was having none of it, and hit back: “Does poverty take a break over the weekend?”

Fans were quick to defend Martin, with one saying: “Do you work 24/7?! Martin puts in considerable hours to help people, he needs time with his family & to recharge & maybe he still keeps his eye on the ball but doesn’t need to be on social media constantly. We all need self-care, me time.”

A second ranted: “Are you serious? Some people need time away from work. You however can continue working 7 days a week if you wish.”

“Humans can be such a pain! Offering them support & advice for free & they remain ungrateful. Just be aware you never know when you are waiting to leave the train at your stop someone next to you will be ready to prick you with a pin!” a third hit back.

Martin on his very ‘supportive’ wife

Martin’s wife, Lara, popped up during an anniversary special of Martin’s prime-time ITV series last month.

Highlighting Lara’s attendance among the audience, he praised his wife with a special dedication.

Martin also noted how Lara’s support had been invaluable during broadcasts earlier in the pandemic when Martin presented from home.

He said during an episode that aired last month: “Lara, who is a presenter in her own right, gave up her Thursday afternoons and took it so seriously.

“You put your headphones on and were printing the cards. And you were talking to the team and allowing me to focus on content.”

“You are wonderful, I love you. Thank you,” the ITV star added.

She then lovingly replied: “It’s a pleasure. Love you too.”

