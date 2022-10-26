ITV viewers gush over Martin Lewis’ ‘beautiful’ moment with wife on money show

Viewers of The Martin Lewis Money Show were left gushing after the money-saving expert gave a special shout-out to his wife Lara Lewington.

Last night’s episode was a 10-year special of the ITV show, and host Martin had nothing but sweet words to say about Lara.

It was the 10-year anniversary of The Martin Lewis Money Show last night (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ ‘beautiful’ moment with wife

The 50-year-old’s long-running ITV show sees him help viewers with their money struggles.

His programme is even more important in the current climate, what with the cost-of-living crisis still raging.

However, in last night’s episode, which was pre-recorded, Martin stopped the show halfway through to give a “beautiful” dedication to someone special.

Martin’s wife Lara had tears fill up in her eyes following his sweet words (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin Lewis say about Lara?

During the episode, co-host Angellica Bell spoke about when they did the show during the peak time of the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020.

To observe social distancing measures, Martin had to stay at home and co-host Angellica had to present from the studio with a skeleton crew.

“I was here, you were at home,” Angellica recalled to Martin, before adding: “And those shows wouldn’t have happened without Lara.”

She then pointed towards Lara, Martin’s wife, who was in the audience.

The studio audience all cheered for Martin’s wife, as he gave her a special shout-out for helping behind the scenes.

those shows wouldn’t have happened without Lara

“Lara, who is a presenter in her own right, gave up her Thursday afternoons and took it so seriously,” he revealed.

Talking directly to Lara, he said: “You put your headphones on and you were printing the cards, and you were talking to the team and allowing me to focus on content.”

“You are wonderful I love you, thank you,” he added.

“It’s a pleasure, love you too,” Lara replied, with tears filling up in her eyes.

We’re not crying, you are….

Lara helped out with the show in 2020 during the peak Covid times (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over Martin’s shoutout

While the show was on air, Martin took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the beautiful moment he shared with his wife.

“Not sure which I’m (enjoyably) cringing at more, the old dressing-up break bumpers, or the little bit just now with Lara!” He tweeted to his 1.9 million followers.

You are wonderful I love you, thank you

Fans agreed with Martin, with many gushing over their sweet relationship.

“Love it all,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations on the 10-year anniversary of your show. Angelica is amazing too & loved your beautiful dedication to your lovely wife Lara. Thank you for you & your team’s hard work for us all,” a second penned.

A third said, “Lara! Perfect!”

Meanwhile a fourth added: “Loved your jacket. Loved seeing your gorgeous wife. Loved the show. Thank you.”

The happy couple have been married since 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Martin Lewis’ wife?

Lara Lewington is a TV presenter and former weather girl.

She and Martin married in May 2009 and gave birth to their first child in November 2012.

In 2003 she joined Channel 5 as a weather presenter.

According to The Sun, she spent six years there, and also became the showbiz correspondent for Five News, before a stint as a showbiz correspondent on Sky News.

Her other TV credits include ITV’s The Impressionable Jon Culshaw, BBC Two’s Newsnight, ITV’s Britain’s Best Dish and BBC’s Let’s Dance For Sports Relief.

Since 2011, Lara was a reporter on BBC’s Click, which covers technology news, and later became a presenter in 2018.

Read more: Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis hits back after cruel tweets about nine-year-old daughter

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.