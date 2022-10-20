Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has branded cruel tweets about his nine-year-old daughter Sapphire “horrible”.

Martin was attacked by trolls and accused of “lying” after he shared a sweet conversation with his little girl.

He said he was “blown away” by her take on the current Government, and shared what she had said.

However, cruel trolls tweeted him to tell the Money Saving Expert that they thought he’d made the whole thing up.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis shares adorable conversation with daughter

Martin shared a conversation he’d had with Sapphire about politics.

In a now-deleted tweet, he revealed: “Just been blown away by mini MSE (aged 9).

“I asked her if she knew what the government’s job is.

“She simply replied: ‘The government’s job is to help shape the country.’

“Brilliant and succinct.”

Cruel trolls claimed the sweet moment “didn’t happen” – and flooded Martin’s social media post, tagging the Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards account.

Sapphire is Martin’s only child with wife Lara Lewington, who he married in 2009.

Martin Lewis hits back

After deleting his tweet about Sapphire, Martin hit back.

He posted: “Twitter really is a horrible place sometimes.

I’ve deleted it, as I can’t be bothered with people who want to ruin it.

“I tweeted a nice little comment about my little girl. Only to get lots of @_DHOTYA replies.

“Why would I bother making something like that up. I was proud of her.

“I’ve deleted it, as I can’t be bothered with people who want to ruin it,” he concluded.

Twitter really is a horrible place sometimes. I tweeted a nice little comment about my little girl. Only to get lots of @_DHOTYA replies. Why would i bother making something like that up. I was proud of her. I’ve deleted it, as i can’t be bothered with people who want to ruin it — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 19, 2022

Fans rally round

Martin’s supporters were quick to rally round, slamming the cruel trolls.

“Ah, the irony of social media, quite possibly the most unsocial place in the planet,” said one.

“I’m really very sorry. Some people are just horrible,” said another.

“We are so grateful for what you do and personally I wish I had seen your tweet about your little girl. Sending you and your family my very best wishes. Thank you,” another commented.

“I ignore the nasty side of Twitter. I call it ‘roll and scroll’. Roll my eyes and scroll past. Or report/block, although Twitter doesn’t seem to apply its own rules so that’s pointless.

:Sorry it’s like that here. I didn’t see your tweet. If I had, I’d have shared your pride,” said another.

“Ignore them, we often don’t give our kids enough credit, they understand what goes on,” another said.

The Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards account also got involved and sent its backing to the Good Morning Britain money man.

“Didn’t see the post – but if anybody has ever earned immunity from DHOTYA this year it’s Martin Lewis,” they declared.

