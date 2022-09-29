Concerned Martin Lewis fans urge him to ‘look after himself’ as he shares message to Twitter

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis shared a message today with his 1.8 million Twitter followers.

He explained that he needed to step away for a few hours and have some time for himself.

The money-saving expert told his Twitter followers he needed a break (Credit: Cover Images)

Money expert Martin Lewis takes a break

The star told fans that he needed some time away from his Twitter.

Martin tweeted, saying: “Going to leave my desk and take a break for a few hours. See you later.”

This could be an effort to make sure he protects his mental health.

This comes after his appearance on This Morning yesterday (September 28), where fans thought he was about to burst into tears while giving advice on rising energy and living costs.

After presenter Phillip Schofield asked a question from a viewer about struggling to afford rising mortgage payments, Martin shrugged and said: “I don’t know.”

Martin admitted that he didn’t know how to help people struggling with increasing mortgage repayments (Credit: ITV)

Following his tweet today about taking a break, many of his followers expressed concerns and urged Martin to rest.

No shame in taking time to take care of yourself. You already do so much. Thanks for being such an advocate for those in poverty.

One person said: “Look after yourself, Martin. You’re a good man in a mad world.”

“Take it easy. Mad times atm can feel like the weight of the UK is on your shoulders. Thanks for all you do,” said another.

A third said: “You’re doing a fantastic job. Thanks for explaining everything so well.”

Another tweeted: “You must be exhausted. I can hear the tiredness in your voice. We really appreciate your advice and for standing up for consumers.”

“No shame in taking time to take care of yourself. You already do so much. Thanks for being such an advocate for those in poverty,” replied a fan.

Another added: “Please look after yourself. This must be unbearable for you.”

Martin on Twitter

This is not Martin’s first time taking a break from his social media accounts.

Back in August, Martin took two different Twitter breaks amid the fear over rising energy bills and the “abuse and aggression” he was facing.

The first time, Martin decided to take a break from Twitter after needing to “recharge his batteries”.

On his return, he admitted that he was anxious due to the “weight of abuse and aggression that’s hard to face”.

The second time he tweeted: “Think it’s time for me to sign off for the long Bank Holiday weekend.

“I’m reading too many ad honinem tweets from naysayers – it’s not good for my psyche.

“To the rest of you, thanks for the support today. Wishing you as good a weekend as possible.”

