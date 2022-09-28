This Morning today saw Martin Lewis issue viewers with a terrifying warning that has left many concerned.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts, with some even worried that the Money Saving Expert was going to “burst into tears”.

Martin was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis shares fears on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcome Martin onto the show.

The Money Saving Expert appeared via video link to provide advice on the current turmoil affecting the country’s mortgage market.

Callers rang into the show to ask Martin for advice after it was revealed that house energy prices are set to hit all-new highs.

However, there was one moment during the show where Martin was lost for words, sparking panic from viewers.

Phillip read out a question that asked what people can do about ever-increasing mortgage costs as they are struggling to afford their payments.

“What can I do?” the viewer asked in their message.

In a horrifying twist, Martin shook his head, shrugged, and said: “I don’t know.”

Martin had grave warnings to share on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ dire warnings on This Morning today

Even more worryingly, Martin was speechless for a moment or two before he attempted to answer.

He then went on to say that the situation is “bad”.

“And if those interest rates go up as discussed, and it’s not certain that they will, but that is what the markets are predicting, then we are going to have millions of people sitting on a mortgage ticking time bomb.”

Martin’s words sound scary, and they had a big impact on those watching.

Some panicked viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

The general consensus was if Martin Lewis is worried, then we should be too.

Martin’s words didn’t inspire confidence on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers panic on social media

Viewers took to Twitter after Martin’s appearance on the show – and some seemed shell-shocked.

“What a surreal Martin Lewis segment on #ThisMorning just then. Essentially ‘we’re all doomed and there’s nothing I can do to help’,” one viewer tweeted.

“You know we’re in the [bleep] when Martin shakes his head, says he doesn’t know, and looks like he’s going to burst into tears!!!” another wrote.

“Martin Lewis is struggling for answers. That’s how bad things are for people who have a mortgage,” a third said.

“When Martin Lewis says he doesn’t know how to help a financially struggling person, you know you are in trouble!” another wrote.

“I am shocked. He always has an answer if someone has a financial problem,” a fifth tweeted.

“Martin Lewis says he doesn’t even know how to help. [Bleeping] hell,” another concerned viewer said.

