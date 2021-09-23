Martin Lewis ‘could barely leave the house for years’ after tragic death of his mum ‘ended his childhood’

Martin Lewis struggled to leave the house for years following the death of his mother when he was a child.

The Money Saving expert, who is back on TV tonight with his live Money Show, lost his mum just days before his 12th birthday.

Martin previously recalled that time in his life and explained the moment he found out his mum had died following a road accident with a lorry while she was out horse riding.

What did Martin Lewis say?

Speaking on Radio 5 Live in 2018, Martin said: “The next day [after the accident] my dad told me that she died that morning and that was the end of my childhood, that moment.

“I cried every day until I was 15 and then I stopped crying and became brittle.”

Meanwhile, speaking on BBC Four’s Desert Island Discs in June last year, Martin revealed how he struggled to leave his house for years.

He said: “I never left the house, couldn’t leave the house, because I wasn’t at home when it happened to my mum and I couldn’t cope with the thought of leaving the house because something else could happen.

“‘It was very difficult because when all my friends from school were going to parties and meeting girls and things like that, which I’d have liked to do.

“I couldn’t cope with it.”

Martin added: “It was a complete lie, I was a little boy. I was a little boy struggling to deal with something that nobody should be dealing with at that age.”

What is Martin Lewis’ show about?

Martin has made a name for himself thanks to his money saving tips and hit ITV shows.

He’s also a regular on Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

Tonight (September 23), Martin hosts his live Money Show in which he will give his tips on how to avoid a massive rise in energy bills.

Martin will also answer viewers’ questions about money-related problems.

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live airs on ITV, tonight, at 8:30pm.

