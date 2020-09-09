Martin Lewis has revealed he had to call the police after wife Lara Lewington was mugged for her mobile phone.

The money expert and frequent TV guest, 48, opened up about the harrowing incident on social media.

Last night a moped swerved to the curb & passenger snatched Mrs MSE's mobile. Shaken, I called police to report. 15mins later a kind cyclist called, he'd found it in road. We got it back. Full info https://t.co/ovCeI6nxCZ #irony thieves dump tech journo's phone as not gd enuff — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 8, 2020

What happened to the wife of Martin Lewis?

Martin, who runs the Money Saving Expert website and appears regularly on This Morning and GMB, took to Twitter to tell followers what happened.

“Last night a moped swerved to the curb & passenger snatched Mrs MSE’s mobile,” he began.

“Shaken, I called police to report. 15mins later a kind cyclist called, he’d found it in road. We got it back.”

Muggers attacked Martin’s wife Lara (Credit: Tony Clark/SplashNews.com)

Read more: Martin Lewis jokingly trolls GMB after ‘ridiculous’ working from home dress code debate

He finished the message by taking a dig at the muggers, who had thrown the phone away.

“#irony thieves dump tech journo’s phone as not good enuff.” [Sic]

What did Lara say about the incident?

TV presenter Lara, who married Martin in 2009 and is the mother of their daughter Sapphire, left a detailed account of the incident on her Instagram page.

“Smashed after motorbike snatch and grab theft, but not so smashing it seems – I got it back,” she said.

Martin said Lara’s phone was returned (Credit: ITV)

“Last night whilst out walking, a motorcycle swerved at speed, and the pillion rider grabbed my phone out of my hand.”

The moral of the story? Have an old smartphone that not even a thief thinks is worth having.

She continued: “Obviously I was immediately grateful not to be hurt, and that my daughter wasn’t there to witness it – just a bit gutted I’d lost so many photos after a series of inexplicable backup fails.

“The moral of the story? Have an old smartphone that not even a thief thinks is worth having

Martin Lewis took a break from TV over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Martin been up to this year?

Earlier in August, Martin announced that he was taking a break from his website and television after quitting GMB.

“Ta-ta for now,” he told his Twitter followers.

“It’s been a long slog this year, esp with constantly changing COVID news.

Read more: Martin Lewis has quit Good Morning Britain because he ‘can’t cope’ with workload

“So I’m about to start my usual summer work-break from social media, MSE, telly etc to tune-out and spend a few weeks with Mrs & Mini MSE (& maybe the odd round of golf).

“Have a lovely summer.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.