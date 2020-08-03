Martin Lewis takes a break from social media after quitting Good Morning Britain

Martin Lewis has signed off from social media for the summer.

The Money Saving Expert and GMB star, says he is taking a break after a busy year.

He also said he wanted a take a break from the constant onslaught of coronavirus news.

And he's not just temporarily quitting social media channels - he's also taking a break from his own website and even television.

Martin Lewis has signed off from social media for the summer (Credit: ITV)

Martin says he hopes to spend some quality time with his wife, Lara Lewington, and their daughter Sapphire.

Why is Martin Lewis quitting social media?

Taking to Twitter, he addressed his some one million followers with:

"Ta-ta for now.

"It's been a long slog this year, esp with constantly changing Covid news.

Read more: Piers Morgan's daughter 'channels her inner Susanna Reid'

"So I'm about to start my usual summer work-break from social media, MSE, telly etc to tune-out and spend a few weeks with Mrs & Mini MSE (& maybe the odd round of golf).

"Have a lovely summer."

His fan base predominantly applauded his decision, and agreed that he deserved a break from it all.

Martin has also stepped down from his regular role on GMB (Credit: ITV)

One user tweeted: "Enjoy your time off mate.

"You will need it as by the time you come back the country will be financially worse off and people are going to need your advice more than ever.

"Have a great break."

Read more: Ben Shephard corrects GMB guest over lockdown mistake

Another user advised: "We will miss you but this time to yourself and family is priceless. Log off, switch off and rejuvenate. Enjoy your cyber-free time."

And a third praised: "Thank you for your hard work and advice over these very difficult months. Wishing you and your family a lovely summer time."

Martin is looking forward to a break with his wife and daughter (Credit: ITV)

His digital break comes just days after he announced he was stepping down from his role on Good Morning Britain.

Is Martin Lewis leaving Good Morning Britain?

He blamed his busy schedule and said he will no longer do his Deals of the Week after 17 years on ITV.

Martin told Charlotte Hawkins: "I'm going to have a bit of a break for the summer.

"I just want to say thank you all for watching, I'll see you in September.

"I'm not leaving properly but this is my main, every week slot going. I just can't cope with doing it all at once."

What do you think of Martin's decision? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.