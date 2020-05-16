Martin Clunes 'in row with film director Guy Ritchie over farm building renovation'

Madonna’s ex Guy Ritchie has said he wants to settle a building development row over a drink.

The Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels director has concerned the British Horse Society with his plans, according to reports.

The Society’s president is Martin Clunes - and Guy has appealed to the star to clear the air with him.

The Society has objected to Guy’s plans to redevelop a derelict building on his farm in Wiltshire.

A dispute has been brewing over Guy's plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Susanna Reid shares 'Strictly Curse' fears for upcoming 'self-isolation' series

51-year-old Guy has also been left "bemused" by claims made about his brewery’s renovation, according to the Mail.

It is believed he wants to create a new store for bottles. If granted approval by planning chiefs, Guy intended to partially demolish a semi-derelict stone barn.

I'd be delighted to donate a couple of cases to Mr Clunes’s beloved organisation.

However, the British Horse Society is concerned this could affect how members use a nearby riding track.

The Sun reported that the Society has requested assurances that the mile-long "byway will not be obstructed in any way".

Martin is the president of the British Horse Society (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Rebekah Vardy posts adorable snap of daughter amidst Coleen Rooney legal woes

Concerns

The tabloid earlier this week quoted spokeswoman Myra Bennett as claiming: "If he wants to close it, there would be a major legal battle — and I do not think he would succeed."

The Sun also reported earlier this week that Guy also also intends to employ two more staff in support roles.

However, Guy insisted to the Mail he has no intention of altering the pathway.

He told Richard Eden: "I don’t quite know what’s going on here. Yes, we’re building an extension to the brewery and no, we’re not moving any bridleways."

Guy married Jacqui Ainsley in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peace offering?

Guy continued: "I live in fear of upsetting The British Horse Society, and nothing makes me happier than seeing a pony trot by while I am enjoying a fresh pint of Gritchie’s IPA."

The Snatch director also noted he would be happy to make things better with a sample of his own beer.

"I’d be delighted to donate a couple of cases to Mr Clunes’s beloved organisation, in order to smooth over any misunderstanding," Guy added.

The Gritchie Brewery Company has produced real ale since 2017 on Ritchie’s 1,000-acre estate at Ashcombe House.

Guy married former model Jacqui Ainsley in 2015.

ED has approached representatives for the British Horse Society, Martin Clunes and Guy Ritchie for comment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.