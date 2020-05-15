Rebekah Vardy posts adorable snap of baby daughter amidst Coleen Rooney legal woes

WAG Rebekah Vardy has shared with her social media followers a gorgeous snap of her five-month-old daughter, Olivia Grace.

The mum-of-five shared the photo with her some 432,000 Instagram followers.

She captioned the photo with: "How are you 5 months already?"

Her fans rushed to congratulate her on her gorgeous child.

One wrote: "Oh so gorgeous!" and another gushed: "She's absolutely beautiful".

Rebekah speaks to Stacey Solomon on Loose Women (Image credit: ITV)

A third posted: "Aww beautiful baby girl xx" and a fourth complemented: "What a little cutie x".

"So gorgeous"

The adorable photo comes amidst Rebekah's ongoing legal battle with Coleen Rooney.

Last year fellow WAG Coleen accused Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account of leaking false stories about her.

Rebekah ardently denied she had any part in the rumoured leaks.

She allegedly went on threaten 'to sue for libel'. Meanwhile Coleen reportedly 'countersued for breach of privacy'.

Their alleged legal battle has followed through to presentday.

They have reportedly had to hold legal meetings between their lawyers via Zoom calls.

It has been reported that Rebekah wants a public apology from Coleen.

"This is a final roll of the dice"

A court case could ensue if both parties are unable to settle out of court.

A source told The Sun: "This is a final roll of the dice to prevent a court case. But both Becky and Coleen are still as determined as ever to be proven right.

"They have both been strongly advised to reach an agreement but they're both totally determined to stick to their guns.

"Unless they can agree to walk away, the costs are only going to continue climbing."

Coleen made the original claims against Rebekah's account when she was pregnant with Olivia Grace.

Coleen is locked in a reported legal battle with Rebekah (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time Rebekah mentioned her pregnancy when denying the accusations.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm so upset you've chosen to do this Coleen, especially when I'm heavily pregnant."

Appearing on Loose Women this February, she broke down in tears.

She said the online trolling was particularly challenging to cope with.

She said: "It kind of just escalated really.

"The trolling was the worst part for me and my family, I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time but it kind of escalated off the back of this... this was a whole new level."

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.