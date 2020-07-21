Mark Wright works up a sweat during Marbella break with wife Michelle Keegan

Reality star Mark Wright has taken time out of his Marbella holiday with wife Michelle Keegan for a topless workout session.

The 33-year-old proved just how dedicated he is to keeping fit as he showed off his toned body on Instagram today (July 21).

The snaps show Mark working up a sweat in a pair of gym shorts whilst training on the balcony of their apartment.

Mark Wright was spotted working out on holiday in Marbella (Credit: Instagram Story/wrighty_)

Alongside a shot of himself doing a press-up, he wrote: "We don't stop, no matter where we are."

The former TOWIE star - who posed with a towel in the second shot - also plugged his fitness brand, Train Wright.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Spanish getaway

The couple are currently living it up in the Spanish hotspot with Mark's extended family and friends.

Earlier this week, Michelle treated followers to a snap of her glorious morning view.

The reality star plugged his fitness plan Train Wright (Credit: Instagram Story/wrighty_)

The shot was of an idyllic beach surrounded by palm trees and blue skies, which she captioned: "Morning."

They were also spotted enjoying a family dinner at fancy restaurant Olivia's just days before.

What is Train Wright?

Train Wright has been put together by Mark and his younger brother Josh - a professional footballer for Leyton Orient.

Ahead of its launch last month, Mark shared his impressive body transformation with the help of the plan.

Mark and Michelle Keegan are currently living it up in Marbella (Credit: Splash)

He wrote: "Remember when I posted this 4-week transformation and lots of you asked how I did it? That’s the reason I started doing daily workouts with you all at the start of lockdown – because HIIT training is what I genuinely use and so I wanted to share it with you all.

"Slowly though, life is going back to normal and people are returning to work (me included, but I want to keep helping and pushing you. Soooo...... ITS OFFICIAL... @TRAINWRIGHT IS LAUNCHING THIS SUNDAY 7PM."

Real results, hardcore workouts and healthy nutrition, all in one place.

Mark continued: "Real results, hardcore workouts and healthy nutrition, all in one place. The link is in the bio to register now for exclusive updates and rewards!"

He added: "It’s been a real labour of love and something myself and my brother @joshwright4444 (my fitness inspo!) have been working away in the background on for months."

Mark Wright's fitness journey

Mark previously revealed he was fearful of gaining weight during lockdown.

Speaking to The Sun, he admitted that he has to maintain extreme discipline to stay in such good shape.

He said: "People see me now and say: 'He’s naturally fit – it’s genetics.’ But I’m absolutely not."

Mark added: "My mates call me a 'chubby boy waiting to break out’ because I love my food. And, just like anyone else, if I get lazy and stop working out, I soon notice that bit of flab creeping on."

