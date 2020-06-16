Mark Wright shows off incredible body transformation as he launches his own fitness channel

TV's Mark Wright has given fans a glimpse of his incredible four-week body transformation.

The former TOWIE star, 33, has been keeping fans fit with a series of intense lockdown workouts.

And he has now revealed he's taken his passion one step further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jun 15, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

Taking to Instagram to announce the launch of his fitness channel, Mark shared his impressive body transformation with the help of the plan.

Train Wright has been put together by Mark and his younger brother Josh, who is a professional footballer.

He wrote: "Remember when I posted this 4-week transformation and lots of you asked how I did it? That’s the reason I started doing daily workouts with you all at the start of lockdown – because HIIT training is what I genuinely use and so I wanted to share it with you all."

Mark Wright is launching his own fitness plan (Credit: Splash News)

He added: "Slowly though, life is going back to normal and people are returning to work (me included, but I want to keep helping and pushing you. Soooo...... ITS OFFICIAL... @TRAINWRIGHT IS LAUNCHING THIS SUNDAY 7PM."

Mark continued: "Real results, hardcore workouts and healthy nutrition, all in one place. The link is in the bio to register now for exclusive updates and rewards!"

He added: "It’s been a real labour of love and something myself and my brother @joshwright4444 (my fitness inspo!) have been working away in the background on for months."

Train Wright reaction

Fans were overjoyed by the news, with many of Mark's celebrity pals rushing to congratulate the star.

Wife Michelle Keegan commented: "Woohoooooo amaaaazing 💥 🙌🏼 👏🏽 ."

Singer Olly Murs added: "Love it Wrighty 👏🏻 👍🏻 ."

While mum Carol said: "Amazing you two, proud of you both as you're my sons."

Michelle was quick to gush over her husband's new venture (Credit: Splash News)

Mark's fitness journey

Mark previously revealed he was fearful of gaining weight during lockdown.

Speaking to The Sun, he admitted that he has to maintain extreme discipline to stay in such good shape.

He said: "People see me now and say: 'He’s naturally fit – it’s genetics.’ But I’m absolutely not."

Mark added: "My mates call me a 'chubby boy waiting to break out’ because I love my food. And, just like anyone else, if I get lazy and stop working out, I soon notice that bit of flab creeping on."

Lockdown life

Meanwhile, wife Michelle recently confessed their lockdown experience hasn't been entirely plain-sailing.

The 33-year-old actress shared: "When he leaves his pants on the floor, I won't move them."

She added: "They can stay there for a few days at a time – until he works out that they need to be picked up."

