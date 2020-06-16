Piers Morgan rips into Government minister for ‘disgraceful’ response to free school meals plea

TV presenter Piers Morgan has slammed a Government minister's "disgraceful" response to pleas to give children free school meals.

Footballer Marcus Rashford has set up a campaign to try and get free school meals for disadvantaged children through the summer.

On Tuesday, Marcus shared a series of tweets urging people to think about families who are struggling financially and the children who are going without.

Piers Morgan slammed a Government minister's response to pleas to give children free school meals (Credit: ITV)

What did Marcus tweet?

One tweet read: "When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown."

1. When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown #maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

However, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey replied: "Water cannot be disconnected though."

After that, Marcus responded: "I’m concerned this is the only tweet of mine you acknowledged.

"Please, put rivalries aside for a second, and make a difference."

I’m concerned this is the only tweet of mine you acknowledged. Please, put rivalries aside for a second, and make a difference #maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Piers was outraged on Good Morning Britain today and slammed Ms Coffey.

He said: "She came on here, utterly useless. We got annoyed, part of the reason the government boycotts us.

People wonder why we shouted at these people.

"She's read all of Marcus Rashford's tweets... Thérèse Coffey's one-line response.

"'Water cannot be disconnected though,' that's her response. She's a Government cabinet minister. That's what she had to say.

"No empathy, no attempt to understand, no attempt to support him.

Thérèse Coffey's response has sparked backlash (Credit: WENN.com)

"Marcus Rashford just wants to help kids who can't get food. People wonder why we shouted at these people.

"I'd probably shout at her right now if she was on. Wouldn't all of you? The tone deafness of that response just about epitomises this government, utterly heartless.

'Shame on you'

"Thérèse Coffey, shame on you. Delete that tweet and support Marcus Rashford."

In addition, he added: "Utterly staggering these people. If we never see Thérèse Coffey again, it'll be too soon.

"We don't give a stuff if you want to run and hide from us. When you get tough questions, you boycott and shut people down.

Piers called Thérèse Coffey's response "disgraceful" (Credit: ITV)

"It's cowardly and pathetic."

In conclusion, Piers said: "Her response, a one-line, dismissive response. Utterly disgraceful."

