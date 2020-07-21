Emily Andre admits she felt like a 'horrible parent' following daughter's bathtime accident

Emily Andre has opened up about a parenting moment that left her feeling 'horrible'.

The doctor and wife of Peter Andre reflected on an accident involving her daughter Millie, now six, when she was just a baby.

Writing for OK! magazine, Emily reassured her readers that it is normal for mums and dads to encounter times when they are worried they have let their kids down.

Her thoughts were prompted by recent reports about TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong. Danielle had been left "traumatised" by accidentally cutting her daughter as she clipped her nails.

But the 30-year-old went on to recall how she too had suffered from doubting herself during one bathtime with Millie.

Emily wrote: "I think every parent will have gone through a situation where they’ve ended up feeling like a horrible parent, even though what happened was a complete accident.

I think every parent will have gone through a situation where they’ve ended up feeling like a horrible parent.

"I remember when Millie was a few months old and she was in the bath, she tried to flip over and all of a sudden she went under the water and swallowed a load.

"It was really shallow and I obviously grabbed her straight away, but she was sick afterwards and so distressed, it was horrible."

'Protect yourselves and others'

Elsewhere in her column, Emily called on readers to follow the incoming rules about wearing masks in public.

She urged everyone to put on a face covering to protect themselves and others.

She also noted that scientists are still learning about coronavirus - but medic Emily has direct experience of the killer bug.

'The worst time'

Last month her hubby revealed she had battled coronavirus herself for two weeks in March.

Emily, 30, self-isolated at home after suffering symptoms - and Peter described the period as the "worst time" for their family.

He also said they kept her illness a secret - including their children - because Emily didn’t want to worry anyone.

Peter told The Sun: "It was a really scary time. Emily became ill when the cases were soaring, nobody knew the symptoms. Not all doctors were wearing masks and Emily was very exposed to it."

He also admitted both he and Emily remain concerned about her catching it at work again.

"My biggest fear is Emily being really sick and passing it onto the kids," he said.

