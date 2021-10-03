Mark Wright devastated as he’s forced to pull out of the London Marathon

Mark Wright has been forced to pull out of the London Marathon today with a calf injury, leaving him devastated.

The presenter had been training hard for the big day, even working alongside legend Paula Radcliffe, to get himself in top shape.

But he did warn fans on Friday during an interview on the Lorraine show that he’d been struggling with an injury.

He suffered a tear in his calf four weeks ago and his physio informed him this weekend that it hasn’t healed – and running is a no-go.

Mark Wright was all set to run the London Marathon today (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Mark Wright’s younger sister Natalya launches swimwear collection

Speaking from the physio table, Mark, 34, revealed: “I’m currently with George Cooper, a physio I trust.

“I came here about four weeks ago with a slight tear in my calf. It got worse.

George interjected: “It hasn’t had time to repair. It’s still not bad but in two or three weeks’ time it may be all right.

“But if you want me to treat you like a normal client I’d highly advise you don’t even start this marathon.

If I don’t do the marathon now I’ll never do it.

“If you want to, strap it up and see how far you go. You could make this much, much worse.”

Mark confirmed: “If I do it, it’s going to be 10 times worse. Devastating after all this work.”

On Friday former TOWIE star Mark looked beyond thrilled to collect his race number from the registration site.

Read more: Mark Wright shares adorable nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

Sadly this year it wasn’t to be – hopefully next year will be the one, although Mark has spoken about feeling age creep up on him!

This summer he admitted: “Age is definitely showing this last year. I’ve never been someone who suffers from injuries.

“At Crawley it didn’t stop, it was injury after injury just from overload. In the run I just did, the 10 miler, it was like my groins and hip flexors were stiffening up.

“And that never used to happen. If I don’t do the marathon now I’ll never do it.”

Mark has plenty to keep him distracted from the devastating blow, though, as he and wife Michelle Keegan, also 34, are in the process of building their dream home.

Mark has described it as stressful but ‘good stress’!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.