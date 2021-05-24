Mark Wright has always been exceedingly sweet about Michelle Keegan… and it seems that extends to his nickname for her, too!

He paid tribute to his wife Michelle earlier today (May 24) to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

And fans were delighted to discover the former TOWIE cast member’s pet name for his missus as he celebrated their special day.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright married six years ago today (Credit: SplashNews)

What does Mark Wright call Michelle Keegan?

Sharing several snaps of them together, Mark reaffirmed his love for his wife in front of his 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The romantic reality star also revealed their relationship never feels stale, as well as his nickname for her.

Read more: Michelle Keegan on Instagram: Actress shows off her legs in white hot pants

Mark wrote in the post’s caption: “Six years just like that! Feels brand new every day.”

He continued: “Happy anniversary Treac. I love you.”

How did fans react?

Mark’s followers were bowled over by the affectionate glimpse into the celebs’ private world.

One person commented: “Ah, what a lovely thing to call her.”

So sweet!

“Treacle is a great nickname,” remarked a second Instagram user.

And a third person cooed: “So sweet! Happy anniversary!?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

How did couple celebrate their anniversary?

Mark’s social media suggests he’s had quite a busy day.

The superfit hunk was up in the early hours for a thorough workout before appearing on This Morning.

But the couple have clearly been able to make time for each other, too, escaping to the Suffolk countryside.

It looks like they had a relaxing afternoon together (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Mark Wright struggling to cope as coronavirus ‘tears family apart’

In Instagram Stories posts, Michelle shared two images suggesting the pair were spending time at Hengrave Hall.

And one story post showed them clinking champagne flutes… and it looks like they had lovely weather for it, too!

Cheers! (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle also shared another Instagram Story post showing them dressed to the nines on their wedding day.

She captioned the image, simply: “Six years today… I love you Wrighty.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.